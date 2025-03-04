New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl has crossed 6 million players since launch

GSC Game World thanked everyone who has come along for the ride through it vast, anomaly-ridden Zone.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via GSC Game World
1

It’s been since November 2024 that players were finally invited to venture into The Zone in the adventures of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, and it seems players are still finding their way in because developer GSC Game World just posted an impressive new milestone. Over 6 million players have picked up STALKER 2 since its launch.

GSC Game World shared this milestone in one of its latest posts on the game’s social media. In said post, GSC thanked fans for supporting the game so far, both through its difficult development (the developers are from Ukraine, which continues to deal with a war with Russia), and through an exciting launch.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl came out in November 2024, and has garnered a wealth of praise. It has a vibrant and weird open world, satisfying gunplay, and a journey that is compelling to follow, leading to a solid review here at Shacknews, as well as mostly praise among fans.

With 6 million players in The Zone and more content on the way, stay tuned for what’s next from STALKER 2 and GSC Game World, right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

