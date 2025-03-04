STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl has crossed 6 million players since launch GSC Game World thanked everyone who has come along for the ride through it vast, anomaly-ridden Zone.

It’s been since November 2024 that players were finally invited to venture into The Zone in the adventures of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, and it seems players are still finding their way in because developer GSC Game World just posted an impressive new milestone. Over 6 million players have picked up STALKER 2 since its launch.

GSC Game World shared this milestone in one of its latest posts on the game’s social media. In said post, GSC thanked fans for supporting the game so far, both through its difficult development (the developers are from Ukraine, which continues to deal with a war with Russia), and through an exciting launch.

Today we are celebrating the 6 million stalkers who have come to play S.T.A.L.K.E.R.2: Heart of Chornobyl. Six million! A scope that is hard to comprehend, but it is real thanks to you. We are incredibly grateful and proud that each of you has left a unique mark in the Zone.

🎸 The Zone has never been so loud before! At the rest stops, stalkers are singing songs and playing the guitar. Laughter is heard everywhere: from Zalissya to Wild Island and beyond! At some point even the Quiet’s Camp turned into a traffic jam.



STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl came out in November 2024, and has garnered a wealth of praise. It has a vibrant and weird open world, satisfying gunplay, and a journey that is compelling to follow, leading to a solid review here at Shacknews, as well as mostly praise among fans.

