Absolum is a new beat 'em up from Dotemu, Guard Crush & Supamonks Absolum features solo and co-op features and is slated to launch later this year.

While Dotemu and its collaboratives have made a name for themselves with their work on games based on established franchises, the group’s next project will deliver something wholly original. Absolum is a new game from Dotemu, Guard Crush, and Supamonks, and is set to arrive this year.

The announcement trailer for Absolum dropped today and gives us our first look at the world of Talamh. Dotemu describes the gameplay as “beat 'em Up action meets roguelite” and we get a taste of exactly what they’re talking about towards the end of the trailer. Players can be seen in various 2D environments doing battle with fantastical creatures.

Absolum will support solo as well as local and online co-op. In one part of the trailer, we can see two players riding beside each other on the back of raptor-like creatures. This marks the latest collaboration between Dotemu and Guard Crush, as the two previously worked together on Streets of Rage 4.

There’s no current release date for Absolum, but it's due out by the end of 2025. Stick with Shacknews for future updates as we await more details.