ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 550 Time to save Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time playthrough. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and A Link to the Past are two Legend of Zelda games that I try to play at least once a year. Super Mario RPG is another one on the “play every year” list. During the last Ocarina of Time episode, we made our way into the Sacred Realm. However unlocking the door to the Sacred Realm allowed Ganondorf entry as well to get his hands on the Triforce.

It’s our job to free the sages trapped inside the various temples in Hryule. We’ll need their help if we’re going to defeat Ganondorf. First up is a trip to the Forest Temple. When I played The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time as a kid, I remember getting stuck a few times in this temple because is is so maze. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time playthrough.

Time to hunt the Poe sisters in the Forest Temple!

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword playthrough. We finally finished Banjo-Tooie and I have to say that final boss fight was a killer. We'll have a new playthrough starting up next week so stay tuned!

It appears that Nintendo is going to remove one of their games from the Nintendo Switch Online service. It feels like I always talk about games that I want to see added that I never concidered games could be removed. I have been hoping for Rad Racer would finally get added to the Nintendo Switch Online service at some point. That being said, it appears that Super Soccer for the SNES will be the first game removed from the service. If this game actually gets removed, it adds more evidence to the argument of players not really owning their games, especially digital copies.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on The Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.