Dead by Daylight's Hellraiser content is leaving the game's store in April

It’s a somewhat crummy day for Dead by Daylight as the game prepares to retire its Hellraiser content next month. Behaviour Interactive has announced that the Pinhead killer and various content and costumes related to Hellraiser will be leaving the Dead by Daylight store in April. It will still be playable as long as you already have the content before it gets delisted.

Behaviour Interactive shared info about the Hellraiser content leaving Dead by Daylight on the game’s social media. According to the announcement, The Cenobite killer and the cosmetics tied to the Hellraiser Chapter have already been removed from first-party stores. On April 4, 2025, it will leave the in-game store as well. Players that own The Cenobite killer and related cosmetics will still be able to use them in-game, but anyone who hasn’t bought Hellraiser content and owns it by that time will miss out. It will be shelved for good.

The Cenobite has brought Survivors both pleasure and pain for almost four years now, but it's time for The Hellraiser Chapter to leave the store on April 4th 2025. Any of the Chapter content unlocked before that date will remain available to use in-game.



This is not the first time licensed content has left Dead by Daylight. Back in 2021, Behaviour Interactive was forced to say goodbye to Stranger Things content, including the Hawkins Laboratory map. Game Director Mathieu Cote wanted that to be the last time content ever leaves the game, but unfortunately it looks like some concessions had to be made once again.

With Hellraiser leaving Dead by Daylight on April 4, stay tuned for more Dead by Daylight news and updates right here at Shacknews.