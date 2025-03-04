Where to get Fucium - Monster Hunter Wilds This ore only turns up in one hard-to-reach location.

Monster Hunter Wilds' Fucium ore is one of the most important minerals you can farm in the post-game, at least if you want powerful weapons with no elemental alignment. The problem is, Fucium ore only comes from one region, and there's a good chance you won't get much after you visit.

Our Monster Hunter Wilds Fucium guide explains where to find this rare ore and offers some tips for how to get more of it.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Fucium location

Fucium occasionally pops up in mining nodes in the Ruins of Wyveria, but only in the region's high-rank version. If you're there for a low-rank quest, you'll likely just walk away with Machalite or Lightcrystals instead. The catch is that you can't actually access the Ruins of Wyveria's high-rank environments until a little further in the post-game. You need to complete the Hunter Rank 20 quest to raise the HR cap further, which happens at the end of chapter four.

Fucium ore has a chance of appearing at any of the ore nodes in the Ruins of Wyveria. The region isn't exactly flush with them, but there are enough to give you a decent chance of walking away with at least one stack of the rare material.

As mentioned, Fucium is an uncommon drop, so you might not get much or any at all while you're out mining.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Fucium farming tips

Mining nodes replenish after 15 minutes of real-life time, though you can also force it. Starting a quest immediately refreshes every resource node in a region, so even if you're not keen on doing the actual quest, you can just start it, return to camp, and go out to mine again.

It's also a good idea to equip a piece of armor with the Geologist skill, which increases how many items you acquire from mining nodes. The chainmail armor comes with Geologist level one built in, but you can also craft Geologist charms to get higher levels of the skill, which means you end up with even more items after harvesting a node

For more Monster Hunter Wilds help, head over to our guide with every monster weakness and our explainer for each ammo type and what it does in battle.