New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Where to find Gillopod - Monster Hunter Wilds

Where to find this shy, not-so-little bug.
Josh Broadwell
Josh Broadwell
1

Finding Monster Hunter Wilds' Gillopod creature is one of the game's tougher tasks, since Dareel, the questgiver, offers absolutely no clues for where to look. Gillopods aren't that much different from their Pillopod counterparts, either, so even if you're in the right spot, it's easy to overlook this particular specimen of endemic life without realizing it.

This Monster Hunter Wilds Gillopod guide points out where to find the rare bit of endemic life and how to capture it once you do.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Gillopod location

A map image showing where to find Gillopods in Monster Hunter Wilds

Gillopods are larger variations of Pillopods with a slightly different color scheme. Like Pillopods, Gillopods only live in one region, the Ruins of Wyveria. Unlike Pillopods, it seems as if Gillopods only call one part of that region their home

You're looking for a spot that's west of Ruins of Wyveria Area 1, a location where you should be able to maintain a pop-up camp without much risk of danger.

You'll see a wall that's covered in purple Pillopods, and in the mix, there should be at least one larger, blue Gillopod. Pillopods are a pale purple color, and they're slightly smaller. There's no harm in catching them as well, though.

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to catch Gillopod

A hunter in Monster Hunter Wilds aiming at a Pillopod

You can capture a Gillopod using your capture net. Open the item radial, navigate to the net, and equip it. Aim as if you were firing your sling hook, and let the net fly. It covers a broad area, so you'll probably end up with several Pillopod in the mix as well. It's fine if you miss your target the first time, as they won't flee. And unlike the Gravid Bowfin quest, there's no penalty for catching the Gillopod with your net, mainly because there's no other way to do it.

Take your find back to Dareel to end this questline and get five honey and 10 Gloamgrass Buds.

For more help with Monster Hunter Wilds, head over to our guide to every monster weakness and our set of tips for getting more armor spheres for better gear.

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

Josh is a freelance writer and reporter who specializes in guides, reviews, and whatever else he can convince someone to commission. You may have seen him on NPR, IGN, Polygon, or VG 24/7 or on Twitter, shouting about Trails. When he isn’t working, you’ll likely find him outside with his Belgian Malinois and Australian Shepherd or curled up with an RPG of some description.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola