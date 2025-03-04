Where to find Gillopod - Monster Hunter Wilds Where to find this shy, not-so-little bug.

Finding Monster Hunter Wilds' Gillopod creature is one of the game's tougher tasks, since Dareel, the questgiver, offers absolutely no clues for where to look. Gillopods aren't that much different from their Pillopod counterparts, either, so even if you're in the right spot, it's easy to overlook this particular specimen of endemic life without realizing it.

This Monster Hunter Wilds Gillopod guide points out where to find the rare bit of endemic life and how to capture it once you do.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Gillopod location

Gillopods are larger variations of Pillopods with a slightly different color scheme. Like Pillopods, Gillopods only live in one region, the Ruins of Wyveria. Unlike Pillopods, it seems as if Gillopods only call one part of that region their home

You're looking for a spot that's west of Ruins of Wyveria Area 1, a location where you should be able to maintain a pop-up camp without much risk of danger.

You'll see a wall that's covered in purple Pillopods, and in the mix, there should be at least one larger, blue Gillopod. Pillopods are a pale purple color, and they're slightly smaller. There's no harm in catching them as well, though.

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to catch Gillopod

You can capture a Gillopod using your capture net. Open the item radial, navigate to the net, and equip it. Aim as if you were firing your sling hook, and let the net fly. It covers a broad area, so you'll probably end up with several Pillopod in the mix as well. It's fine if you miss your target the first time, as they won't flee. And unlike the Gravid Bowfin quest, there's no penalty for catching the Gillopod with your net, mainly because there's no other way to do it.

Take your find back to Dareel to end this questline and get five honey and 10 Gloamgrass Buds.

For more help with Monster Hunter Wilds, head over to our guide to every monster weakness and our set of tips for getting more armor spheres for better gear.