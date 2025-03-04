Where to get Tough Guardian Bone - Monster Hunter Wilds Tough Guardian Bone is tough by name and by its hard-to-find nature.

Monster Hunter Wilds' Tough Guardian Bone lives up to its name, in the sense that it's not easy to find. This crafting material only drops from a few specific monsters in a late-game location, and for a time after the credits roll, not only can you not return to that location. You can't even access two of the monsters that drop Tough Guardian Bone.

Our Monster Hunter Wilds Tough Guardian Bone guide points out where to find this essential forging ingredient and how to get more of it easily.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Tough Guardian Bone location

Tough Guardian Bone may drop from a few monsters in the Ruins of Wyveria region, which first unlocks first in chapter three and, after the credits, again in chapter five. You might get it as a drop from:

Guardian Seikret (small monster)

Zoh Shia

Guardian Arkveld

That's all well and good, except you can't re-challenge Arkveld or Zoh Shia for a long time once you complete the main campaign. There's no optional quest featuring either monster from the time you first battle Guardian Arkveld until chapter five. However, you can look for Guardian Seikret at any point, even before you re-unlock the Ruins of Wyveria.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Tough Guardian Bone farming tips

Speak to Alma, and pick an optional quest that takes you back to Wyveria – the Xu Wu hunt or a quest involving any Guardian monster. Open your map once the quest starts, and cycle through the filters. Under "Icons," you can select small monsters, including the Guardian Seikret. Doing so will automatically point them out on your map as a waymark, and you can have your own Seikret auto-travel to that point.

There's a good chance the Guardian Seikret will already be dead, since they tend to stick around where the Ebony Odogaron lurks, but you can track and carve it anyway. Guardian Seikret tend to give up feathers more often, but there's a 20 percent chance or so of getting a Tough Guardian Bone.

There aren't many Guardian Seikret at a given time, but you can return from a quest and start a new one to force them to respawn. Bear in mind that you might also come across bone piles in the Ruins of Wyveria with a high chance of yielding Tough Guardian Bone. Bone piles aren't common here, but they do spawn where monsters have died before. For example, I found one such pile in Xu Wu's cave and obtained two Tough Guardian Bones. Just make sure you have the Geologist skill equipped before harvesting, so you can get more from each pile.

For more help in Monster Hunter Wilds, head over to our guides for where to find Flame Sac, Aqua Sac, and the Gravid Bowfin, if you're keen on fishing.