Where to find Dapperwing - Monster Hunter Wilds The Dapperwing is surprisingly tough to find, even with its bright plumage

Finding Monster Hunter Wilds' Dapperwing locations is a bit of a chore on the surface. These colorful birds have a chance of showing up literally anywhere in the Scarlet Forest region, which makes tracking them down rather tedious. However, there's one specific place where you can find more than you need without any issue.

Our Monster Hunter Wilds Dapperwing guide points out the best Dapperwing locations to check so you can finish Samin's research tasks quickly.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Dappering location

Dapperwings are small, colorful birds that resemble parrots. Depending on the season, they may appear with solid green plumage or with green, yellow, red, and blue mixed in as well. They have a chance of showing up anywhere you find overhanging tree branches in Scarlet Forest, though some players report finding them most often in Areas 6, 7, and 12.

However, during the season of plenty, you can also find half a dozen Dapperwing or more in Area 14, in the trees along the path leading away from the Wudwud settlement fast travel point. You only need one for Samin's quest anyway, but catching more will earn you guild and investigation points as well.

Regardless of where you look, Dapperwing only appear during the day. If it's nighttime when you arrive, head to your tent and choose the "rest" option to change time. It'll cost 300 guild points.

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to catch Dapperwing

You catch Dapperwings the same as any other endemic lifeform in Monster Hunter Wilds. Equip your capture net from the item menu. Then, get fairly close to the Dapperwing you want – on foot, rather than on Seikret, since the Seikret can be finicky to control. Aim and release the net, and boom. You've got your Dapperwing.

While you're out and about in Monster Hunter Wilds, keep our monster weakness guide and ammo explainer guide handy so you're prepared for any battle.