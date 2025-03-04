Where to get Dragonbone Relic - Monster Hunter Wilds Where to look for this rare bone.

Monster Hunter Wilds' Dragonbone Relic shows up in several late-game forging recipes, from Heavy Bowguns and Switch Axes to Rathalos armor and more. Finding it is a chore, though. Dragonbone Relic is a pretty rare drop, even among rare bones, so plan on setting aside a chunk of time to travel between bonepiles in each region.

Our Monster Hunter Wilds Dragonbone Relic guide explains where to find this scarce ingredient and which locations are easier to deal with

Monster Hunter Wilds: Dragonbone Relic location

Dragonbone Relic has a low chance of appearing in any bonepile you harvest, as long as it's in a high-rank environment. Every location turns into a high-rank environment after you complete chapter three, though if you repeat a low-rank quest, they revert to low-rank while that quest lasts. In other words, if you think you can save time by harvesting Dragonbone Relics while you're farming materials from a low-rank quest, you can't.

Every region has at least one bonepile, though they're quite rare in the Ruins of Wyveria. However, the one with the most bonepiles – and the piles that are easiest to reach – is Windward Plains. The starting region has multiple piles clustered around fast travel locations, including the aptly named Bone Desert area. There's still no guarantee that you'll walk away with Dragonbone Relics, but it's faster and easier to farm in these areas compared to traveling the breadth of Oilwell Basin just to find another bonepile.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Dragonbone Relic farming tips

The easiest way to find bonepiles is to use your map's built-in filters. Open the map, and change the filter from fast travel locations to icons. Near the bottom of the list is the bonepile filter. Select that, and you can mark a pile as a waypoint for your Seikret to carry you to automatically, and you can toggle between piles to see which ones are closer.

Keep an eye out when you're traveling, as you may come across piles that aren't listed on the map. Monsters who die will occasionally turn into new bonepiles after enough time has passed.

Finally, make sure to equip a Geology charm or a piece of equipment with the Geologist skill. The Geologist skill increases how many items you get when you harvest a bonepile, the same as it does with mineral nodes.

For more Monster Hunter Wilds help, check out our guides for every monster weakness and every Bowgun ammo type so you head into battle with all the right knowledge.