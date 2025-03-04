Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 announced for July 2025 Activision and Iron Galaxy have revealed the newest Tony Hawk remake.

After a string of teases, Activision has officially announced Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4. This remake of the third and fourth THPS games was developed by Iron Galaxy and will launch on July 11, 2025. It'll be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

The first trailer for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 shows off the modernized versions of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4. In addition to the content featured in the base games, THPS 3+4 will include new skaters and new parks.

Released in 2001 and 2002 respectively, THPS 3 and 4 introduced new skaters, new moves, and new features. This new remake comes after the release of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 in 2020. Despite the game’s solid performance critically and financially, Activision shuttered Vicarious Visions and scrapped plans for a THPS 3+4. However, the project was revived under the development of Iron Galaxy.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 kickflip onto PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on July 11th. Activision is releasing a Digital Deluxe Edition comes with the Doom Slayer skaterand three days of early access to the game.