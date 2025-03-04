New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 announced for July 2025

Activision and Iron Galaxy have revealed the newest Tony Hawk remake.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
After a string of teases, Activision has officially announced Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4. This remake of the third and fourth THPS games was developed by Iron Galaxy and will launch on July 11, 2025. It'll be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

The first trailer for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 shows off the modernized versions of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4. In addition to the content featured in the base games, THPS 3+4 will include new skaters and new parks.

Released in 2001 and 2002 respectively, THPS 3 and 4 introduced new skaters, new moves, and new features. This new remake comes after the release of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 in 2020. Despite the game’s solid performance critically and financially, Activision shuttered Vicarious Visions and scrapped plans for a THPS 3+4. However, the project was revived under the development of Iron Galaxy.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 kickflip onto PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on July 11th. Activision is releasing a Digital Deluxe Edition comes with the Doom Slayer skaterand three days of early access to the game.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

