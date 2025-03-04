Apple announces iPad Air 2025 refresh starting at $599 The 2025 iPad Air packs Apple's newest M3 chip and will begin shipping in mid-March.

The Apple company has announced a refresh of the iPad Air for 2025. The popular tablet line is getting its latest version this month, with a new chip boasting increased power and performance and an economical starting price for enthusiasts to get their hands on it. The new iPad Air is set to ship in the middle of March 2025.

Apple announced the 2025 iPad Air refresh with a press release on its website this week. The iPad Air will start at a retail price of $599 for an 11-inch model, and $799 for a 13-inch model. The new tablet can also be pre-ordered now and is expected to ship on March 12, 2025. The biggest new feature here is the addition of the new M3 chip from Apple Silicon. The M3-powered iPad Air is said to be two times as fast as an iPad Air with an M1, and is up to 3.5 times faster than an iPad Air with the A14 Bionic chip. The new tablet will also support Apple accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

Introducing the newest iPad Air! pic.twitter.com/10uCdhRLUw — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 4, 2025

As with many of its recent product refreshes, putting Apple Intelligence front and center seems to be at the heart of the iPad Air refresh. Apple’s generative AI system will be accessible on the new iPad Air, similar to the recently released iPhone 16e. It’s a bit strange to see this product simply pushed into a press release, but the iPhone 16e was also announced similarly.

