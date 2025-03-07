How to get First Aid Meds - Monster Hunter Wilds You'd be amazed at how many healing items you will need when fighting the beasts in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Whether it's a small nick from some splintered armor or a massive impact from a monster claw, I can only imagine that fighting the massive beasts in Monster Hunter Wilds is a dangerous profession. To survive, you will want as many healing items as you can get your hands on, including the humble First Aid Kit.

How to get First Aid Meds in Monster Hunter Wilds

Source: Capcom

First Aid Meds are a special item that you receive when starting a quest and can only actually be found this way. When you receive items at the beginning of the quest, by interacting with your Seikret's Pouch (hit the left arrow on your D-pad while ringing the creature), you will be able to transfer the First Aid Med to your own pouch and use them during fights to heal.

This can be confusing when you are in non-quests and are wondering where this hand supply item has gone and why you can no longer avail of it. It's because you are not on a quest. It is possible to combine First Aid Med with some honey to create First Aid Med+, and this will provide a greater level of healing. You can do this by opening your Items and Equipment menu and then crafting it from there.

