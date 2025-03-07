New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to get First Aid Meds - Monster Hunter Wilds

You'd be amazed at how many healing items you will need when fighting the beasts in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Capcom
Whether it's a small nick from some splintered armor or a massive impact from a monster claw, I can only imagine that fighting the massive beasts in Monster Hunter Wilds is a dangerous profession. To survive, you will want as many healing items as you can get your hands on, including the humble First Aid Kit.

How to get First Aid Meds in Monster Hunter Wilds

Dealing with the herds in Monster Hunter Wilds
Source: Capcom

First Aid Meds are a special item that you receive when starting a quest and can only actually be found this way. When you receive items at the beginning of the quest, by interacting with your Seikret's Pouch (hit the left arrow on your D-pad while ringing the creature), you will be able to transfer the First Aid Med to your own pouch and use them during fights to heal.

This can be confusing when you are in non-quests and are wondering where this hand supply item has gone and why you can no longer avail of it. It's because you are not on a quest. It is possible to combine First Aid Med with some honey to create First Aid Med+, and this will provide a greater level of healing. You can do this by opening your Items and Equipment menu and then crafting it from there.

For more guides, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Wilds page.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

