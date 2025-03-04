New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Monster Hunter Wilds sold 8 million units in 3 days

Capcom's latest Monster Hunter title is the fastest-selling entry in the series yet.
Donovan Erskine
Monster Hunter Wilds launched globally this past Friday and was an instant success for developer and publisher Capcom. The highly-anticipated new entry in the Monster Hunter franchise not only released to a strong positive response from players, but managed to sell 8 million units in just three days.

Capcom announced the milestone for Monster Hunter Wilds in a press release this morning. With 8 million units sold across all platforms since its February 28 release date, Monster Hunter Wilds is the fastest game in the series to reach that milestone.

A hunter and their Palico looking at something off camera.

Source: Capcom

The previous mainline entry in the series, Monster Hunter Rise, launched in 2021 for the Nintendo Switch before eventually being ported to PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. Rise has sold over 13 million copies today.

Capcom didn’t share any news in announcing the sales milestone, but the studio recently announced that the first major content update for Monster Hunter Wilds will arrive in April. If you’re one of the 8 million people who have picked up Monster Hunter Wilds, you can find all sorts of helpful guides right here on Shacknews.

