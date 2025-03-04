Where to find the Monster Hunter Wilds save file location on PC Looking to back up your own files but don't know where to find them? This is where to find your Monster Hunter Wilds save file.

If you have been making your way through Monster Hunter Wilds and want to safeguard your progress in case of a surprise EMP or something random like your hard drive exploding, then you'll need to know where to find your save file location. It's easier said than done on Steam, so this is where you must go.

Where to find the Monster Hunter Wilds save file location on PC

Source: Capcom

Follow the below file path to get to your Monster Hunter Wilds save file. Remember, your Steam user ID will be unique and likely to be the only file in the Userdata folder.

C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\userdata\Steam user ID\2246340\remote\win64_save

The important thing to know is that the above location will be the same for all your files, except the part that comes AFTER the Steam User ID, which is the app ID. That will be different for each game and is just how Steam organizes the titles it sells. So, you'll need to find out what that is for any game where you want to copy the save file.

To do this, use a third-party site like SteamDB, which can easily tell you the app ID of any game. Once you find the files, you can copy them over to any storage you like and keep them safe. Keep in mind if you are doing that manually, you'll want to back them up regularly, or you will still lose a bunch of progress.

For more guides, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Wilds page.