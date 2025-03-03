New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Where to find the Black Flame - Monster Hunter Wilds

The Long-forgotten Flame quest has players searching for the hard-to-find Black Flame in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Capcom
1

There are a bunch of monsters to find in Monster Hunter Wilds, but one that causes players trouble is the search for the Black Flame. Finding this monster in Chapter 2-4 can take a while, as it does not appear on the map, which can lead to a bit of frustration.

Where to find the Black Flame

The Black Flame can be found in Area 15 of the Oilwell Basin during Chapter 2-4: Long-forgotten Flame. The monster might move around the lower areas of the map, so keep searching in nearby areas if it’s not located in 15. You might have luck in Area 2, 4, 9, and 17.

Map showing the Black Flame location
We found the Black Flame slinking around Area 15.
Source: Shacknews

When you do find the Black Flame, be prepared for a tough fight against the Nu Udra. This tentacle monster is a fierce, fiery beast that could pose a roadblock for underprepared hunters. However, successfully defeating the monster will reward you with Decorations, one of the best ways to enhance your build.

After finding the Black Flame and defeating it, you will be on your way to Chapter 3, which is the final push to the credits. Take a look at our guide on how many Chapters there are in the game as well as our Monster Hunter Wilds page for more help.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola