Where to find the Black Flame - Monster Hunter Wilds The Long-forgotten Flame quest has players searching for the hard-to-find Black Flame in Monster Hunter Wilds.

There are a bunch of monsters to find in Monster Hunter Wilds, but one that causes players trouble is the search for the Black Flame. Finding this monster in Chapter 2-4 can take a while, as it does not appear on the map, which can lead to a bit of frustration.

Where to find the Black Flame

The Black Flame can be found in Area 15 of the Oilwell Basin during Chapter 2-4: Long-forgotten Flame. The monster might move around the lower areas of the map, so keep searching in nearby areas if it’s not located in 15. You might have luck in Area 2, 4, 9, and 17.

We found the Black Flame slinking around Area 15.

When you do find the Black Flame, be prepared for a tough fight against the Nu Udra. This tentacle monster is a fierce, fiery beast that could pose a roadblock for underprepared hunters. However, successfully defeating the monster will reward you with Decorations, one of the best ways to enhance your build.

After finding the Black Flame and defeating it, you will be on your way to Chapter 3, which is the final push to the credits.