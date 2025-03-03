Evening Reading - March 3, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Living the Dream: The Making of Catacomb 3-D
- The Sims 4: Businesses & Hobbies brings the gig economy to Sims life
- Warframe Techrot Encore preview: A rock 'n roll defense mission
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is still spectacular, if imperfect, on PC
- Upcoming cat game Curiosity hides a challenging platformer under its deceptively chill surface
- Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered belongs in a museum
- Monaco 2 is like murder-free Hitman in the best possible way
- Splitgate 2's new modes offer much-needed variety
- PGA Tour 2K25 review: Above par
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure on Switch feels like poor man's Animal Crossing
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Um, there are camels in your sudoku, FYI.
Could this be the best park ever?
One solo, solitary, lonely pool.
Briefed talks about some interesting history
Capturing 3000 people is a feat unto itself.
The perfect time for a Gex look-back
I only ever played the first N64 game. Might have to check these out.
Will checks out Temu products
I have never ordered a single thing through this company.
Potions Only!
Before watching, my prediction is that this cannot be done.
Being a stand-up comic in New York
New York Cit-aaaaay.
Check out the name of this video
Those are a lot of weird words to have together.
Tracing RDR2's rivers
What a fantastic game.
