ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 549 Banjo-Tooie continues tonight on the Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Banjo-Tooie playthrough. It has been a long journey but we finally finished the main story last episode. I was debating over if this was going to be a full playthrough but I have decided that we’re going for the win this evening. We’re making our way to the top of the tower and take on Gruntilda. I have to say that Banjo-Tooie is one of the few games played on the Stevetendo Show that almost broke me.

When Banjo-Tooie was announced for the Nintendo Switch Online service, I wasn’t sure if I was going to play it because I knew what I was getting myself into. In my opinion, Banjo-Kazooie is the better game and has more going for it like better worlds and music. If we’re able to beat Banjo-Tooie tonight, then it will be a Stevetendo two-for-one night, with another game picking up where Banjo-Tooie left off. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Banjo-Tooie playthrough and more.

Time to take on the witch, herself!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time playthrough as well as more Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. We took our first steps into adulthood last week and ran into the Forest Temple in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. In The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, we found out we have to learn the Song of the Hero and that means backtracking to previous locations. The action is heating up and you won't want to miss it!

It was Pokemon Day last week and The Pokemon Company shared information about upcoming projects. A new Pokemon game centered around Pokemon battles called Pokemon Champions was revealed for the first time as well as more Pokemon Legends Z-A details. The starter Pokemon for Pokemon Legends Z-A were announced and I was surprised by which Pokemon were selected. Totodile, Tepig, and Chikorita were picked and I have to say, I really like Tepig and Totodile so it’s going to be a tough choice. The next big Nintendo-related date on the calendar is the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. Being the big Nintendo fan that I am. I’m sure I’ll talk about what I want to see during that presentation so stay tuned.

Keep coming up with new games that you'd love to see on The Stevetendo Show.