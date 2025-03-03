All bowgun ammo types and what they do - Monster Hunter Wilds If you plan on taking a gun to a knife fight in Monster Hunter Wilds, you really should know what your ammo does.

The Bowgun is a fun option in Monster Hunter Wilds, allowing you to keep your distance from the more dangerous attacks your giant enemies can attack with while keeping reasonable damage output.

All Bowgun ammo types in Monster Hunter Wilds

Source: Capcom

Below, you will find a list of the Bowgun ammo and what it does in the game.

Ammo Type Effect Armor Ammo Creates a cloud that will strengthen defense. Cluster Bomb Breaks into shells when you hit an enemy, will damage your squad. Demon Ammo Will provide additional attack states within the area of effect. Dragon Ammo Will do additional damage to enemies weak to Dragon damage. Exhaust Ammo This will drain a monster's stamina. Flaming Ammo Will do additional damage to enemies weak to Fire damage. Freeze Ammo Will do additional damage to enemies weak to Ice damage. Normal Ammo Ammo with a medium critical distance. Paralysis Ammo Will inflict paralysis on enemies and may require multiple stacks depending on the target. Poison Ammo Will inflict poison on enemies and may require multiple stacks depending on the target. Pierce Ammo Ammo with a long critical distance. Recover Ammo Will create a healing cloud for you and allies. Spread Ammo Ammo with a short critical distance. Sleep Ammo Will cause targets to sleep, and may require multiple stacks to work. Slicing Ammo Will be more effective at severing tails. Sticky Ammo Sticks to a target and explodes, can stun if used against the head. Thunder Ammo Will do additional damage to enemies weak to Thunder damage. Tranq Ammo When a beast is trapped, this can be used to capture it. Water Ammo Will do additional damage to enemies weak to Water damage. Wyvern Ammo Special fire ammo that is effective at short range.

When it comes to a tier list, the answer is fairly simple: the ammo that does damage to a type that your enemy is weak in is the priority. That will give you the best returns. After that, the support ammo types like Recover, Demon, Armor, etc are all great options when playing with others and can really help keep them in the fight.

