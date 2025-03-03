How to get Brute Bone - Monster Hunter Wilds Brute Bone is necessary for crafting some excellent early-game charms.

Monster Hunter Wilds' Brute Bone item is worth harvesting even if you aren't keen on the one piece of Doshaguma armor it's used for. Brute Bone is an essential part of several charm crafting recipes, including one that lets you walk away with double the number of herbs you normally get.

Our Monster Hunter Wilds Brute Bone guide explains where to find this helpful forging ingredient and what it's for.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Brute Bone location

You can only get Brute Bone from Monster Hunter Wilds' Conga monsters. These are the little pink ape-hippo things in the Scarlet Forest – not the larger Congalala. However, they do tend to flock around Congalala, so if you're having trouble finding them, check for a Congalala on your map.

In our experience, Conga and Congalala tend to hang around areas 6, 7, and 8 in the Scarlet Forest. As always with monster drops, there's no guarantee that you'll get Brute Bone if you carve a Conga or if you capture it. You may end up with a pelt instead. However, since small monsters drop a smaller variety of items, it's a pretty safe bet that you'll get at least one bone per pack of Conga that you deal with.

Bear in mind that Brute Bone only comes from low-rank Conga. If you're defeating or capturing them in a high-rank environment – any location after you start chapter four – you'll end up with Colossal Bone instead.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Brute Bone farming

You'll likely find a dozen Conga in a single run, but you can force them to respawn by starting a quest in Scarlet Forest. This can be any quest, or you can just repeat the low-rank Tussle in Pink quest by picking it from the "Optional Quest" menu when you speak with Alma.

It's worth stocking up on a few bones early on. Brute Bone is required for crafting Doshaguma Greaves, but you also need them to craft the Speed Heal and Botany charms. Speed Heal grants the Recovery Speed skill, which increases how quickly you restore HP after using a potion, and Botany grants the Botanist skill. Botanist doubles the number of herbs you collect when you harvest at any herb node.

If you're after more help with Monster Hunter Wilds, check out our guides for getting more armor spheres and how to customize your Seikret if you want to shake things up.