Where to get Firestone - Monster Hunter Wilds An essential item for fire weapons and post-game armor.

Monster Hunter Wilds' Firestone ore is one of the most useful minerals you can get early in the game if you're after fire-aligned weapons, and it plays a role in late-game armor crafting, too. As you'd expect from an ore called Firestone, you'll be traveling to a hot location for this one, though not every area in Oilwell Basin has mining outcrops for you to farm.

Our Monster Hunter Wilds Firestone guide explains how to get this useful ore and where the best places to farm it are.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Firestone location

Firestone comes from mining outcrops in Oilwell Basin, though which outcrops have it will depend on where you're at in Wilds' campaign. Low-rank Oilwell Basin environments – those present in all regions until you begin chapter four – only have Firestone at the lower levels. Specifically, you should hit up the mining outcrops in areas 13 through 16. Bear in mind that Nu Udra often lurks in areas 15 and 16, so you might need to make a hasty retreat if you're not kitted out for a tough fight.

Once you unlock high-rank missions in chapter four, you can also get Firestone ore from areas 4, 6, and 7.

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to farm Firestone

You'll likely get at least one Firestone from each outcrop, though there's no guarantee. You might walk away with Dragonite Ore instead or a batch of Lightcrystals. However, mining outcrops replenish after 15 minutes or whenever you start a quest. If you're in a hurry, you can start an optional quest, then return from it in the menu to force respawns without having to wait the full time and without having to complete a full quest. When you head out to farm Firestone, consider wearing a piece from the Chainmail or Balahara armor sets. These give you the Geologist skill, which almost always doubles the amount of minerals you get with each harvest.

Firestone is used in the second upgrade for every Quematrice weapon, but it also turns up in some armor crafting recipes. These include high-rank variants of Ingot pieces and Rathalos coils, along with Gravios and Quematrice armor.

