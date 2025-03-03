How to get Aqua Sac - Monster Hunter Wilds This rare item is essential for one of the Dual Blades weapon trees

Monster Hunter Wilds' Aqua Sac is an essential item if you plan on using a few specific types of weapons, but it's easy to go through much of the game without knowing where it comes from. Unlike the much rarer Flame Sac, you have two, early-game methods of getting Aqua Sac. Also unlike the Flame Sac, this item pops up in more armor and weapon recipes, so plan on farming quite a bit if you want to make them all.

Our Monster Hunter Wilds Aqua Sac guide explains where to find this crafting ingredient and how to get more of it.

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to get Aqua Sac

Aqua Sac is an item that might drop from Balahara in Windward Plains or Uth Duna in the Scarlet Forest, which sounds simple, but there are some caveats. Like with the Flame Sac, Aqua Sac is a fairly rare drop. It's a two-star in the field guide, which means you have a roughly 20 percent chance of obtaining it.

Since it doesn't come from broken parts or wounds, the only chance of getting Aqua Sac is when you carve a defeated monster or if you capture them using traps and tranq bombs.

Aqua Sac is only obtainable from low-rank Balahara and Uth Duna. If you challenge them in high-rank environments – which is any time you find them in the wild after starting chapter four – or in a high-rank quest, you'll end up with Torrent Sac instead.

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to farm Aqua Sac

After defeating Uth Duna and Balahara during the main story, you can complete optional quests featuring each monster as many times as you want – Sand Sea Surges for Balahara and Veiled by the Tide for Uth Duna.

However, by the time you start high-rank quests, you shouldn't really be investing much in low-rank armor or weapons anyway. Take your end-of-the-campaign gear instead, and focus on acquiring new materials for stronger equipment.

The exception is the Water Element tree for the Dual Blades, which unlocks once you complete chapter three and lets you forge the Guild Knight Sabers and eventually the Master Sabers. These are excellent choices for exploiting any foe with water weakness, even if their overall damage output is a little lower than you'll find with other Dual Saber weapon trees.

If you're after more Monster Hunter Wilds help, check out our guides for customizing your Seikret and for how to get more armor spheres for upgrades.