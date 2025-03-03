What is the max Hunter Rank in Monster Hunter Wilds? Hunter Rank is pretty important in Monster Hunter Wilds, but how high can you go?

As all games need some kind of leveling mechanic to let us know how much of our life we have invested in them, Monster Hunter Wilds follows that trend, giving us Monster Rank as a thing to chase. As you play through the game, you'll find yourself leveling up, but what's the max rank, and why should you care? Let's see.

Source: Capcom

So, the maximum Hunter Rank is not currently known. The system works via a variety of soft caps rather than a hard cap, and it's highly likely that the total number of soft caps will increase as more content is released. You can find the different soft caps and their associated Hunter Rank caps below, so make sure you reach those levels to get access to the assignments.

HR15 : The end of the story will allow you to break through this cap, with the previous content levels becoming known as Low Rank. After that, you will be in High Rank.

: The end of the story will allow you to break through this cap, with the previous content levels becoming known as Low Rank. After that, you will be in High Rank. HR20 : Chapter 4-2: Lurking Shadows - Investigating the Frenzied Shadow

: Chapter 4-2: Lurking Shadows - Investigating the Frenzied Shadow HR25 : Chapter 4-3: Wyvern Sparks and Rose Thorns - Thundering Flowers

: Chapter 4-3: Wyvern Sparks and Rose Thorns - Thundering Flowers HR30 : Chapter 5-1: Storm-cold Vortex - Frozen Lord on the Precipice

: Chapter 5-1: Storm-cold Vortex - Frozen Lord on the Precipice HR35 : Chapter 5-2: A World Turned Upside Down - Frozen Lord on the Precipice

: Chapter 5-2: A World Turned Upside Down - Frozen Lord on the Precipice HR40: Chapter 6-1: What Lies Ahead - Awaking From a Dream

For anyone curious, the HR cap has been known to go up to 999, allowing players to just flex on each other with an easily identifiable way to show how much they play, but it will be some time before we know if that is the case for this installment.

