Monster Hunter Wilds' latest patch will address story progression bugs this week

Capcom is getting ready to roll out the next update for Monster Hunter Wilds, which should address some critical story progression-blocking bugs and make the game more enjoyable for everyone. The new Monster Hunter Wilds patch is coming this week, and the developers shared some important details about what it will fix.

Capcom shared the details of the upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds patch on the game’s support social media this week. On March 4, 2025, the next update for Monster Hunter Wilds will be applied to all platforms. It will include bug fixes that were blocking story progression, specifically in relation to the Ingredient Center, the Grill a Meal function, and Chapter 5-2 quest, titled "A World Turned Upside Down".

Heads up, hunters: an update is planned to go live on all platforms at 12am PST / 8am GMT on March 4th with fixes for issues with the Ingredient Center, Grill a Meal and story progression in Chapter 5-2 "A World Turned Upside Down".



Monster Hunter Wilds has mostly been a success coming out of the gate for Capcom. The game achieved over 1 million concurrent players in no time following its launch, and Capcom has signaled it has plenty of plans to support the game with fresh content as always with this series. It’s also had great critical response, as can be seen in our recent Shacknews review.

With the latest update right around the corner, stay tuned for the full details when patch notes drop. You can follow the Monster Hunter Wilds topic for more updates and coverage.