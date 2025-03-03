New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Monster Hunter Wilds' latest patch will address story progression bugs this week

Issues with the Ingredient Center, Grill a Meal, and a certain story quest should be resolved after the patch.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Capcom
Capcom is getting ready to roll out the next update for Monster Hunter Wilds, which should address some critical story progression-blocking bugs and make the game more enjoyable for everyone. The new Monster Hunter Wilds patch is coming this week, and the developers shared some important details about what it will fix.

Capcom shared the details of the upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds patch on the game’s support social media this week. On March 4, 2025, the next update for Monster Hunter Wilds will be applied to all platforms. It will include bug fixes that were blocking story progression, specifically in relation to the Ingredient Center, the Grill a Meal function, and Chapter 5-2 quest, titled "A World Turned Upside Down".

Monster Hunter Wilds has mostly been a success coming out of the gate for Capcom. The game achieved over 1 million concurrent players in no time following its launch, and Capcom has signaled it has plenty of plans to support the game with fresh content as always with this series. It’s also had great critical response, as can be seen in our recent Shacknews review.

With the latest update right around the corner, stay tuned for the full details when patch notes drop. You can follow the Monster Hunter Wilds topic for more updates and coverage.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

