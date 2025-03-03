New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Tencent increases stake in FromSoftware parent company Kadokawa to 7.97%

Tencent previously owned 6.86% of the Japanese conglomerate.
Donovan Erskine
Bandai Namco
1

Last year, Sony Interactive Entertainment acquired 12 million shares of Kadokawa, the company best known in the gaming industry as the parent company of Elden Ring developer FromSoftware. Now, another corporation is upping its investment in Kadokawa as Tencent has increased its stake in the media company to 7.97%.

News of Tencent’s increased stake in Kadokawa was reported by Nikkei. Specifically, Tencent increased its stake by 1.11%, bringing it to a total of 7.97.%. The reason for the increase is described as "as part of a capital business alliance between the submitter and the issuer."

Malenia, Blade of Miquella.

Source: Bandai Namco

This is Tencent’s latest move as the company looks to increase its position in the video game industry. The company recently released a Campaign for Delta Force and was reportedly in talks regarding a potential Ubisoft buyout last year.

With Tencent increasing its stake in Kadokawa, we’ll be watching closely to see if it has any implications for the company’s wide range of assets, including FromSoftware. Stick with Shacknews to keep up with Tencent’s latest moves.

News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

