Split Fiction has been Steam Deck Verified
Hazelight Studios dropped the full PC specs and requirements for Split Fiction, including low-end settings and Steam Deck verification.
Hazelight Studios has, this week, shared the details on PC specs and requirements for its soon-to-be-released game, Split Fiction. With that comes news that the game is Steam Deck Verified, meaning it’s pretty much guaranteed to work out on the popular PC handheld system.
Hazelight Studios and EA shared the PC requirements for Split Fiction in a Steam Developer Blog post this week. Amid the listing of both minimum and recommended PC settings, Hazelight also spoke to the topic of Steam Deck:
Split Fiction has promised to be a co-op experience like no other, and that’s coming from Hazelight, who are very good at making co-op games. The game is set to launch on March 6, 2025, and is one of the more hotly anticipated titles of 2025. With its arrival, Josef Fares and his team will once again be taking us on a quirky adventure that bends imagination with strong emotions and a variety of gameplay. And it will be easy as pie to get the game going with a friend with Hazelight bringing the Friend Pass back for this game.
With Steam Deck Verification confirmed, players have one more way to check out Split Fiction. As we continue towards the release of the game, stay tuned for more coverage and updates on the Split Fiction topic.
