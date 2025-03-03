Split Fiction has been Steam Deck Verified Hazelight Studios dropped the full PC specs and requirements for Split Fiction, including low-end settings and Steam Deck verification.

Hazelight Studios has, this week, shared the details on PC specs and requirements for its soon-to-be-released game, Split Fiction. With that comes news that the game is Steam Deck Verified, meaning it’s pretty much guaranteed to work out on the popular PC handheld system.

Hazelight Studios and EA shared the PC requirements for Split Fiction in a Steam Developer Blog post this week. Amid the listing of both minimum and recommended PC settings, Hazelight also spoke to the topic of Steam Deck:

We’re happy to announce that Split Fiction will be Steam Native and Steam Deck verified! Similar to It Takes Two, Split Fiction will not require the EA app either, meaning you’ll be able to play the game using just the Steam Client on PC, no other application needed. You will be able to easily send game invites and join your friends on Steam directly through the Steam Friends List system, allowing you to get into the chaotic action quicker. Please note, however, that you’ll need a free EA account if you want to connect with a friend who’s playing on a different platform through crossplay, such as Xbox or PlayStation consoles.

The recommended and minimum specs for Split Fiction have been posted, painting a picture of what players will need to get the least and most out of the game.

Source: Hazelight Studios

Split Fiction has promised to be a co-op experience like no other, and that’s coming from Hazelight, who are very good at making co-op games. The game is set to launch on March 6, 2025, and is one of the more hotly anticipated titles of 2025. With its arrival, Josef Fares and his team will once again be taking us on a quirky adventure that bends imagination with strong emotions and a variety of gameplay. And it will be easy as pie to get the game going with a friend with Hazelight bringing the Friend Pass back for this game.

With Steam Deck Verification confirmed, players have one more way to check out Split Fiction. As we continue towards the release of the game, stay tuned for more coverage and updates on the Split Fiction topic.