New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Split Fiction has been Steam Deck Verified

Hazelight Studios dropped the full PC specs and requirements for Split Fiction, including low-end settings and Steam Deck verification.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Hazelight Studios
1

Hazelight Studios has, this week, shared the details on PC specs and requirements for its soon-to-be-released game, Split Fiction. With that comes news that the game is Steam Deck Verified, meaning it’s pretty much guaranteed to work out on the popular PC handheld system.

Hazelight Studios and EA shared the PC requirements for Split Fiction in a Steam Developer Blog post this week. Amid the listing of both minimum and recommended PC settings, Hazelight also spoke to the topic of Steam Deck:

The recommended and minimum pc specs for Split Fiction.
The recommended and minimum specs for Split Fiction have been posted, painting a picture of what players will need to get the least and most out of the game.
Source: Hazelight Studios

Split Fiction has promised to be a co-op experience like no other, and that’s coming from Hazelight, who are very good at making co-op games. The game is set to launch on March 6, 2025, and is one of the more hotly anticipated titles of 2025. With its arrival, Josef Fares and his team will once again be taking us on a quirky adventure that bends imagination with strong emotions and a variety of gameplay. And it will be easy as pie to get the game going with a friend with Hazelight bringing the Friend Pass back for this game.

With Steam Deck Verification confirmed, players have one more way to check out Split Fiction. As we continue towards the release of the game, stay tuned for more coverage and updates on the Split Fiction topic.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola