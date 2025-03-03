Rockstar Games to acquire Sydney-based Video Games Deluxe studio, will operate as Rockstar Australia Video Games Deluxe previously worked with Rockstar on re-releases of L.A. Noire and the GTA trilogy.

As Rockstar Games is moving full steam ahead to get Grand Theft Auto 6 in our hands this fall, the studio has bolstered its talent roster with the acquisition of Video Games Deluxe. The Sydney-based developer will rebrand as Rockstar Australia as it helps the studio develop new games.

Rockstar announced its acquisition of Video Games Deluxe in a press release this morning. The Australian studio was founded by Brendan McNamara, whose former studio, Team Bondi, developed L.A. Noire in association with Rockstar Games. In 2017, Video Games Deluxe aided in the development of its re-release. The team also worked on Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.



“After working together closely over many years, we are excited to have Video Games Deluxe join the team as Rockstar Australia,” said Rockstar Games Head of Publishing, Jennifer Kolbe.

Rockstar Games didn't specify what projects Rockstar Australia will be working on, but all eyes are looking forward to Grand Theft Auto 6, which is scheduled to arrive this fall.