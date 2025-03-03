New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Rockstar Games to acquire Sydney-based Video Games Deluxe studio, will operate as Rockstar Australia

Video Games Deluxe previously worked with Rockstar on re-releases of L.A. Noire and the GTA trilogy.
Donovan Erskine
Rockstar Games
As Rockstar Games is moving full steam ahead to get Grand Theft Auto 6 in our hands this fall, the studio has bolstered its talent roster with the acquisition of Video Games Deluxe. The Sydney-based developer will rebrand as Rockstar Australia as it helps the studio develop new games.

Rockstar announced its acquisition of Video Games Deluxe in a press release this morning. The Australian studio was founded by Brendan McNamara, whose former studio, Team Bondi, developed L.A. Noire in association with Rockstar Games. In 2017, Video Games Deluxe aided in the development of its re-release. The team also worked on Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

The streets of Vice City at night, several buildings are illuminated by neon signs.

Source: Rockstar Games

“After working together closely over many years, we are excited to have Video Games Deluxe join the team as Rockstar Australia,” said Rockstar Games Head of Publishing, Jennifer Kolbe.

Rockstar Games didn’t specify what projects Rockstar Australia will be working on, but all eyes are looking forward to Grand Theft Auto 6, which is scheduled to arrive this fall. For the latest ongoings at Rockstar Games and its subsidiaries, stick with Shacknews.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

