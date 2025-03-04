New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All monster weaknesses and weak spots - Monster Hunter Wilds

If you know where to hit them and what to hit them with, it can make your career as a monster hunter considerably easier.
With dozens of unique monsters to fight in Monster Hunter Wilds, it can be hard to remember every little detail about them. That is why you may find this handy table of all the monster's weaknesses, weak points, and resistances to be quite useful when you are fighting them. We arranged it in alphabetical order for easy scanning and will add new monsters as they are released in DLC or title updates.

All monster weak spots, weaknesses, and resistances in Monster Hunter Wilds

Taking the fight to the enemy in Monster Hunter Wilds
Source: Capcom

Remember, these pieces of information are just part of the puzzle for beating all these monsters. Make sure you use your weapon as it is intended, and learn the attack patterns of your enemies to avoid incoming damage and take advantage of openings.

Weak Spot Weaknesses Resistances
Ajarakan Arms Water and Ice Fire
Arkveld Chainblades Dragon Exhaust
Balahara Mouth Paralysis and Thunder Water
Blangonga Rear Fire and Thunder Ice and Dragon
Chatacabra Tongue Ice, Paralysis, Poison, and Stun Dragon and Sonic Bombs
Congalala Rear Fire and Ice Sonic Bombs
Doshaguma Belly Fire and Thunder Sonic Bombs
Gore Magala Mouth Dragon, Fire, and Thunder Water and Flash Pads
Gravios When armor is broken - Head, Back, Tail Dragon, Ice, and Water Fire
Guardian Arkveld Chainblades Dragon Exhaust and Sonic Bombs
Guardian Doshaguma Forelegs Dragon, Fire, Ice, and Thunder Exhaust and Sonic Bombs
Guardian Ebony Odoragon Forelegs and Tail Water Exhaust and Sonic Bombs
Guardian Fulgur Anjanath Mouth Dragon, Water, and Ice Thunder and Exhaust
Guardian Rathalos Legs Mouth Dragon and Thunder Fire and Exhaust
Gypceros Head Fire and Ice Thunder, Shock Traps, Flash Pods
Hirabami Mouth Fire, Thunder, Poison, and Sleep Ice and Sonic Bombs
Jin Dahaad Chest and Mouth Fire Ice and Pitfall Traps
Lala Barina Stinger and Tail Fire Dragon, Water, Sonic Bombs
Nerscylla Pincers Fire and Thunder Dragon, Water, and Thunder
Nu Udra Mouth Water Fire and Flash Pods
Quematrice Neck Poison, Paralysis, Water Fire and Sonic Bombs
Rathalos Mouth Dragon and Thunder Fire and Sonic Bombs
Rathian Mouth Dragon and Thunder Fire and Sonic Bombs
Rey Dau Head Water and Ice Thunder and Shock Traps
Rompopolo Tongue Water Sonic Bombs
Uth Duna Mouth Thunder Water and Sonic Bombs
Xu Wu Mouth Ice and Poison Dragon and Sonic Bombs
Yian Kut-Ku Mouth Ice, Water, and Thunder Dragon
Zoh Shia n/a Dragon Exhaust, Flash Pads, Sonic Bombs, Shock Traps, Pit Traps

