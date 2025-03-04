All monster weaknesses and weak spots - Monster Hunter Wilds
If you know where to hit them and what to hit them with, it can make your career as a monster hunter considerably easier.
With dozens of unique monsters to fight in Monster Hunter Wilds, it can be hard to remember every little detail about them. That is why you may find this handy table of all the monster's weaknesses, weak points, and resistances to be quite useful when you are fighting them. We arranged it in alphabetical order for easy scanning and will add new monsters as they are released in DLC or title updates.
All monster weak spots, weaknesses, and resistances in Monster Hunter Wilds
Remember, these pieces of information are just part of the puzzle for beating all these monsters. Make sure you use your weapon as it is intended, and learn the attack patterns of your enemies to avoid incoming damage and take advantage of openings.
|Weak Spot
|Weaknesses
|Resistances
|Ajarakan
|Arms
|Water and Ice
|Fire
|Arkveld
|Chainblades
|Dragon
|Exhaust
|Balahara
|Mouth
|Paralysis and Thunder
|Water
|Blangonga
|Rear
|Fire and Thunder
|Ice and Dragon
|Chatacabra
|Tongue
|Ice, Paralysis, Poison, and Stun
|Dragon and Sonic Bombs
|Congalala
|Rear
|Fire and Ice
|Sonic Bombs
|Doshaguma
|Belly
|Fire and Thunder
|Sonic Bombs
|Gore Magala
|Mouth
|Dragon, Fire, and Thunder
|Water and Flash Pads
|Gravios
|When armor is broken - Head, Back, Tail
|Dragon, Ice, and Water
|Fire
|Guardian Arkveld
|Chainblades
|Dragon
|Exhaust and Sonic Bombs
|Guardian Doshaguma
|Forelegs
|Dragon, Fire, Ice, and Thunder
|Exhaust and Sonic Bombs
|Guardian Ebony Odoragon
|Forelegs and Tail
|Water
|Exhaust and Sonic Bombs
|Guardian Fulgur Anjanath
|Mouth
|Dragon, Water, and Ice
|Thunder and Exhaust
|Guardian Rathalos
|Legs Mouth
|Dragon and Thunder
|Fire and Exhaust
|Gypceros
|Head
|Fire and Ice
|Thunder, Shock Traps, Flash Pods
|Hirabami
|Mouth
|Fire, Thunder, Poison, and Sleep
|Ice and Sonic Bombs
|Jin Dahaad
|Chest and Mouth
|Fire
|Ice and Pitfall Traps
|Lala Barina
|Stinger and Tail
|Fire
|Dragon, Water, Sonic Bombs
|Nerscylla
|Pincers
|Fire and Thunder
|Dragon, Water, and Thunder
|Nu Udra
|Mouth
|Water
|Fire and Flash Pods
|Quematrice
|Neck
|Poison, Paralysis, Water
|Fire and Sonic Bombs
|Rathalos
|Mouth
|Dragon and Thunder
|Fire and Sonic Bombs
|Rathian
|Mouth
|Dragon and Thunder
|Fire and Sonic Bombs
|Rey Dau
|Head
|Water and Ice
|Thunder and Shock Traps
|Rompopolo
|Tongue
|Water
|Sonic Bombs
|Uth Duna
|Mouth
|Thunder
|Water and Sonic Bombs
|Xu Wu
|Mouth
|Ice and Poison
|Dragon and Sonic Bombs
|Yian Kut-Ku
|Mouth
|Ice, Water, and Thunder
|Dragon
|Zoh Shia
|n/a
|Dragon
|Exhaust, Flash Pads, Sonic Bombs, Shock Traps, Pit Traps
For more guides, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Wilds page.
