All monster weaknesses and weak spots - Monster Hunter Wilds

With dozens of unique monsters to fight in Monster Hunter Wilds, it can be hard to remember every little detail about them. That is why you may find this handy table of all the monster's weaknesses, weak points, and resistances to be quite useful when you are fighting them. We arranged it in alphabetical order for easy scanning and will add new monsters as they are released in DLC or title updates.

All monster weak spots, weaknesses, and resistances in Monster Hunter Wilds

Remember, these pieces of information are just part of the puzzle for beating all these monsters. Make sure you use your weapon as it is intended, and learn the attack patterns of your enemies to avoid incoming damage and take advantage of openings.

Weak Spot Weaknesses Resistances Ajarakan Arms Water and Ice Fire Arkveld Chainblades Dragon Exhaust Balahara Mouth Paralysis and Thunder Water Blangonga Rear Fire and Thunder Ice and Dragon Chatacabra Tongue Ice, Paralysis, Poison, and Stun Dragon and Sonic Bombs Congalala Rear Fire and Ice Sonic Bombs Doshaguma Belly Fire and Thunder Sonic Bombs Gore Magala Mouth Dragon, Fire, and Thunder Water and Flash Pads Gravios When armor is broken - Head, Back, Tail Dragon, Ice, and Water Fire Guardian Arkveld Chainblades Dragon Exhaust and Sonic Bombs Guardian Doshaguma Forelegs Dragon, Fire, Ice, and Thunder Exhaust and Sonic Bombs Guardian Ebony Odoragon Forelegs and Tail Water Exhaust and Sonic Bombs Guardian Fulgur Anjanath Mouth Dragon, Water, and Ice Thunder and Exhaust Guardian Rathalos Legs Mouth Dragon and Thunder Fire and Exhaust Gypceros Head Fire and Ice Thunder, Shock Traps, Flash Pods Hirabami Mouth Fire, Thunder, Poison, and Sleep Ice and Sonic Bombs Jin Dahaad Chest and Mouth Fire Ice and Pitfall Traps Lala Barina Stinger and Tail Fire Dragon, Water, Sonic Bombs Nerscylla Pincers Fire and Thunder Dragon, Water, and Thunder Nu Udra Mouth Water Fire and Flash Pods Quematrice Neck Poison, Paralysis, Water Fire and Sonic Bombs Rathalos Mouth Dragon and Thunder Fire and Sonic Bombs Rathian Mouth Dragon and Thunder Fire and Sonic Bombs Rey Dau Head Water and Ice Thunder and Shock Traps Rompopolo Tongue Water Sonic Bombs Uth Duna Mouth Thunder Water and Sonic Bombs Xu Wu Mouth Ice and Poison Dragon and Sonic Bombs Yian Kut-Ku Mouth Ice, Water, and Thunder Dragon Zoh Shia n/a Dragon Exhaust, Flash Pads, Sonic Bombs, Shock Traps, Pit Traps

