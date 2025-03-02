New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

How to unlock Ruins of Wyveria - Monster Hunter Wilds

At the end of the Monster Hunter Wilds campaign, Ruins of Wyveria becomes unavailable. Here's how to unlock it again.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Shacknews
1

The Ruins of Wyveria is one of the last locations you’ll find in Monster Hunter Wilds but it’ll quickly get locked again. If you want to keep hunting monsters in the region, you’ll need to unlock it a second time, but that’s a lengthy task.

Unlock Ruins of Wyveria

Ruins of Wyveria unlocks again once you reach Chapter 4-3: To Wyvern’s Rest. To reach this chapter, you must hit Hunter Rank 20, which requires going on quite a lot of hunts. Prior to this, the location is only available during the campaign for a short period, so it’s worth exploring the locale before finishing Chapter 3-5: Monster Hunter.

World Map showing the Ruins of Wyveria area unlocked

Source: Shacknews

Reaching Hunter Rank 20 isn’t as simple as just farming monsters and going on quests. You will need to keep doing the campaign steps after the credits roll, as the Hunter Rank has a bunch of soft caps along the way. Once you reach a new Hunter Rank, the game will direct you to seek out a certain NPC or go to a new location – keep doing this until you access Ruins of Wyveria.

From here on out, you should continue to have access to Ruins of Wyveria, where you can start hunting some rather special monsters. Take a look at our Monster Hunter Wilds page for more help collecting materials and hunting these huge beasts.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola