How to unlock Ruins of Wyveria - Monster Hunter Wilds At the end of the Monster Hunter Wilds campaign, Ruins of Wyveria becomes unavailable. Here's how to unlock it again.

The Ruins of Wyveria is one of the last locations you’ll find in Monster Hunter Wilds but it’ll quickly get locked again. If you want to keep hunting monsters in the region, you’ll need to unlock it a second time, but that’s a lengthy task.

Unlock Ruins of Wyveria

Ruins of Wyveria unlocks again once you reach Chapter 4-3: To Wyvern’s Rest. To reach this chapter, you must hit Hunter Rank 20, which requires going on quite a lot of hunts. Prior to this, the location is only available during the campaign for a short period, so it’s worth exploring the locale before finishing Chapter 3-5: Monster Hunter.



Source: Shacknews

Reaching Hunter Rank 20 isn’t as simple as just farming monsters and going on quests. You will need to keep doing the campaign steps after the credits roll, as the Hunter Rank has a bunch of soft caps along the way. Once you reach a new Hunter Rank, the game will direct you to seek out a certain NPC or go to a new location – keep doing this until you access Ruins of Wyveria.

From here on out, you should continue to have access to Ruins of Wyveria, where you can start hunting some rather special monsters. Take a look at our Monster Hunter Wilds page for more help collecting materials and hunting these huge beasts.