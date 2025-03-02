Trump announces cryptocurrency reserve with bitcoin, XRP, ether & more The US President claimed this 'critical industry' suffered 'years of corrupt attacks' at the hands of the Biden Administration.

Some cryptocurrencies have seen an increase in prices following President Donald Trump’s social media posts regarding a Crypto Strategic Reserve. Trump indicated he wants the United States to have a reserve containing bitcoin, XRP, ether, and other currencies.

On March 2, 2025, US President Donald Trump took to his Truth social media platform to announce his plans to create a Crypto Strategic Reserve featuring several cryptocurrencies. This reserve differs from Trump’s previous language in 2024, which described it as a stockpile.

A U.S. Crypto Reserve will elevate this critical industry after years of corrupt attacks by the Biden Administration, which is why my Executive Order on Digital Assets directed the Presidential Working Group to move forward on a Crypto Strategic Reserve that includes XRP, SOL, and ADA. I will make sure the U.S. is the Crypto Capital of the World. We are MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Trump followed up the post clarifying that he plans to have Bitcoin and Ethereum at “the heart of the Reserve”:

And, obviously, BTC and ETH, as other valuable Cryptocurrencies, will be the heart of the Reserve. I also love Bitcoin and Ethereum!

CNBC covered the announcement and drew attention to how the industry has responded to Trump’s cryptocurrency reserve. Tanaya Macheel writes that the industry is divided. Some believe the reserve should only hold Bitcoin while others think the US should not have a cryptocurrency reserve.

Word of the crypto reserve has resulted in the currencies seeing an increase in prices. Macheel notes that XRP boomed 33 percent, Ether rose 13 percent, and Bitcoin saw a 10 percent increase. It was just in January that Tesla acknowledged a $600 million benefit from Bitcoin holdings.

Stay tuned to Shacknews for the latest on the cryptocurrency market as well as what the United States will do regarding a Crypto Strategic Reserve.