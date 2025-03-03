Where to find Gravid Bowfin - Monster Hunter Wilds How to catch one of MH Wilds' rarer fish.

Monster Hunter Wilds' Gravid Bowfin is a rare fish that only appears at certain times of day, in specific locations, with the right kind of bait. Normally, you can just use the capture net to snag any small fish, but Wilds' fishing quest Fishing for Flavor specifically requires you to catch a Gravid Bowfin with a fishing rod.

Our Monster Hunter Wilds Gravid Bowfin guide explains where to look for the rare fish and which bait is right for the job.

Monster Hunter Wilds Gravid Bowfin location

The Gravid Bowfin might spawn in several locations. In our experience, it's most common in the Windward Plains and Scarlet Forest regions, though there's a chance it might also appear in:

Area 14 of Oilwell Basin

Ruins of Wyveria's Hidden Cave (southwest of Area 13)

Iceshard Cliffs' Icy Shore (Area 1)

Gravid Bowfin only show up in the season of plenty. If you've reached chapter four and unlocked high rank quests, you can change the season from your tent, though it costs a few hundred Guild Points.

Our best luck came from checking Area 13's oasis in Windward Plains around sunrise. We found at least one Gravid Bowfin there each day, though they can be difficult to spot. You're looking for this fish.

Normally, you can use the capture net to catch any small fish, and that's true for the Gravid Bowfin – except during Kanya's Fishing for Flavor quest. She only accepts a Gravid Bowfin you've caught with the rod for this assignment.

How to catch Gravid Bowfin in Monster Hunter Wilds

You can catch the Gravid Bowfin the same as with any other fish. Equip the fishing rod, approach a body of water where you think a Gravid Bowfin is swimming, and cast your line. Wiggle the lure to attract the fish's attention, then when it bites and starts pulling hard, reel it in. You may need to capture other fish if they're getting in the Bowfin's way.

You'll also need the Emerald Jitterbait to get the Gravid Bowfin's attention. Kanya gives this to you during the first fishing quest after you obtain a rod, Seeking the Goldenfish. To change your bait, equip the fishing rod, and open the item bar the same as if you were swapping ammo for a ranged weapon.

After completing Fishing for Flavor, you get some Jeweled Mullet Roes, a cooking ingredient, and can continue on with the rest of Kanya's quest chain.

For more Monster Hunter Wilds help, check out our guide for how to set up pop-up camps to make traveling around easier.