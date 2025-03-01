All new Protoframes coming to Warframe in the Techrot Encore Update The popular Protoframes in Warframe will see some new additions in the Techrot Encore update.

The immensely popular Warframe: 1999 update is getting a follow-up called Techrot Encore. This will introduce new features, game modes, skins, and, most importantly for fans of the Hex, new Protoframes. Four new Protoframes are being added, including three incredibly popular classic Warframes and a new addition to the game.

All new Protoframes coming to Warframe in the Techrot Encore Update

The Protoframes are regular people who were exposed to a specific strain of the Helminth Infestation by Albrecht Entrati after he traveled back in time to 1999. While the original six Protoframes that made up the Hex can be romanced, it should be noted that these next Protoframes will have a more closed-off story development and will not be romanceable options.

Minerva (Saryn)

Source: Digital Extremes

Minerva is the Protoframe for Saryn, the incredibly popular Frame that has been a major presence in the meta for the best part of the last 10 years. A military veteran, she is married to Velimir.

Velimir II (Frost)

Source: Digital Extremes

Much like Minerva, Velimir is a military veteran, and while married to Minerva, it seems that marriage may have hit the skids at some point. Both of them are back in Hollvania to find their adoptive daughter, Major Rusalka.

Kaya (Nova)

Source: Digital Extremes

Kaya is the Nova Protoframe, the first ever community-designed Frame in the game. Nova has been another constant presence in the game for years and is hugely popular, so her getting a Protoframe is great news. Kaya acts as the self-taught engineering genius of the new crew with a special interest in cracking time travel.

Flare (Temple)

Source: Digital Extremes

Flare is the human form of the 60th Warframe to be added to the game, Temple. Flare aims to become the ultimate work of art and transcend the boundaries of gender and biology alike. For now, we know that Flare will, just like all the other Protoframes, have their own part to play in the expanding story being told on Hollvania and will even feature in the reworked Defense mission.

Just like the original Protoframes, a range of Gemini skins will be available so that we can play our missions as the Protoframes, if we wish.

Be sure to check out our Warframe page for more useful guides. You can expect all manner of guides when the Techrot Encore launches.