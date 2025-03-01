Shack Chat: What weapon are you planning to main in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Monster Hunter Wilds is out now, so it's time to prepare for the long journey ahead. The Shacknews staff has been tasked to prepare for the hunt and select our main weapon. Here's what we've selected. Let us know what you've picked out for your Monster Hunter Wilds excursion.

Take a look at what we've picked and be sure to read up on our full Monster Hunter Wilds review.

Question: What weapon are you planning to main in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Heavy Bowgun - Ozzie Mejia, Senior Monster Hunter

I don't like to get up close with fearsome monsters. I prefer to pick them off from a distance, which I get with the Heavy Bowgun and its unique ammo. I also don't always remember to guard, so the auto-guard function is a nice feature. If any of my friends or the CPU-controlled hunters I call in want to get in and carve the target up with their big honkin' swords, they can have at it. I'll just be in the back, taking aim and firing away.

Gunlance - TJ Denzer, Stabbin' and blastin'

I only really got deep into the Gunlance in Monster Hunter Rise while I was trying out some new things, but the moment I did, I fell in love. And I seem to have done that at the right time because the Gunlance feels phenomenal in Monster Hunter Wilds. The whole point of the weapon is balancing shell reloads with piercing and blasting attacks, and then when you've opened up your foe, absolutely wrecking them with a full volley of explosive shells. There are some really excellent attacks at the end of the Gunlance combo tree and I'm excited to master them. I'll also be able to be the shield and vanguard of my buddies while they strike with arrows and more nimble weapons like Insect Glaives and Dual Blades!

Great Sword - Asif Khan, CEO/EIC/EIEIO/Hitter of Things with Other Things

I like to keep it simple when I play Monster Hunter games, and nothing is simpler than repeatedly attacking a big ole monster with the Great Sword. I am excited to have a secondary weapon in Monster Hunter Wilds, but I imagine I will still be spending most of my time slashing away at weak points with the Great Sword.

Great Sword - Bill Lavoy, EIC of Smashin' and Slashin'



Source: Capcom

I've always been a Great Sword user, and I'll always be a Great Sword user. There is no place I would rather be than under the feet of a giant monster, barely able to discern up from down, hacking and slashing away, timing my shoulder charges and dodges perfectly as I break the spirit of a giant beast. It's a combat loop I've enjoyed since Monster Hunter World, and I won't be slowing down now that Wilds has arrived.

Insect Glaive - Sam Chandler, Bug Boy

It's always the Insect Glaive. No matter the Monster Hunter, I am an Insect Glaive main. I was considering using a different weapon after playing the beta and seeing how Capcom butchered the aerial combat, however the developer listened to the players and made some excellent changes that kept the heart and soul of the IG alive. If you ever load into my hunt, there's a good chance you'll be seeing me dancing through the air with grace.

A bow - Donovan Erskine, Monster Hunter Novice

I've only played a couple of Monster Hunter games, so my knowledge about the series is fairly limited. That said, any game that gives me an option to use a bow and arrow has my heart. I've fond memories of lightning enemies up with archery attacks while my friend went in to deal devastating melee attacks in Monster Hunter World, and I plan to do the same in Wilds. Ideally, I'd like a massive bow that's larger than my character and can keep me a good distance from the fray.

Light Bowgun/Bow and Arrow Set - Steve Tyminski, Ranged for the win!

What weapon am I planning to main in Monster Hunter Wilds? I have never been the biggest Monster Hunter player but in games like this I usually like to go with a ranged attack/weapon. Something like the Light Bowgun or a bow and arrow set would probably be good. I would be able to have ranged attacks where I wouldn't have to get too close to the enemy and I would be able to attack and play the way I want to. I also like the idea of having a rapid fire weapon as well. So I think my weapon of choice would be the Light Bowgun or some kind of bow and arrow set.

Those are our selections. What are you bringing to the Monster Hunter Wilds fight as your main weapon?