Marvel Snap goes back to the stone age for Prehistoric Avengers season

In Marvel Comics lore, the Avengers did not begin with Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor. The team's origins go all the way back to the stone age and some of its members are taking the lead for Marvel Snap's newest season. The March 2025 Marvel Snap season will be themed around the Prehistoric Avengers and feature an eye-opening (no pun intended) Season Pass card.

Marvel Snap's Prehistoric Avengers season will be led by original Sorcerer Supreme Agamotto. That's all of Agamotto, not just his Eye, as wielded by Doctor Strange. When Agamotto is added to your deck, he'll shuffle four different spells into it. Agamotto's spells include the Winds of Watoomb, which afflict an enemy card with -5 Power and move it to the next location to the right; Temporal Manipulation, which gives Agamotto +3 and puts him into your hand; Images of Ikonn, which transform any friendly cards at its location to copies of the highest-Power one; and Bolts of Balthaak, which gives the player +4 Energy on their next turn. When these spells are played, they are banished from the playing field, making room for additional cards.

The following cards are coming to Marvel Snap for the month of March:

(3) Star Brand (10) - Ongoing : Your opponent has +3 Power at each other location.

- : Your opponent has +3 Power at each other location. (2) Firehair (3) - When one of your cards is destroyed, this uses that card's On Reveal .

- When one of your cards is destroyed, this uses that card's . (6) Khonshu (5) - When discarded, return in its next phase. On Reveal : Resurrect a card your discarded to another location with its Power set to 5.

- When discarded, return in its next phase. : Resurrect a card your discarded to another location with its Power set to 5. (6) Eson (10) - End of Turn: Put a created card from your hand here.



Source: Second Dinner

Two new locations will also be added this season. The Celestial Burial Ground will discard a card from each player's hand and replace it with another card of the same cost. The Star Brand Crater will give players with 10 or more Power on this location +1 Energy on their subsequent turns.

The High Voltage game mode is also coming back in the month of March. This mode will feature new rewards and a new card in the form of The First Ghost Rider.

Marvel Snap's Prehistoric Avengers season kicks off on Tuesday, March 4. Check out the Marvel Snap topic page for the latest news on Second Dinner's mobile card game.