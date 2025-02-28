New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - February 28, 2025

Come end the month of February with us and catch up on some end-of-the-week stories.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Hello, Shacknews. It's been nice to take a break from travel for a week, but now I'm back to bring you another round of news, memes, and entertainment! This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

Pokemon GO will kick off the season of Might and Mastery next week. Check out more details on the Pokemon GO website.

Would you believe that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is still getting DLC? Check out the upcoming DAIMA - Adventure Through The Demon Realm DLC, which will unfold in two parts. It's coming soon.

And check out the new content update for Zen Pinball World.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Dreamer

Aren't we all dreamers at heart?

I AM BUCK-HOLIO!

I'm so tired.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Games Done Quick is taking time to support the larger speedrunning community. Here's a restream of SpeeDons 2025, a French speedrunning marathon raising funds for Medecins du Monde.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)

The Inside the NBA crew goes nuts with donuts.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Even as part of TNA Wrestling, you can't ever keep the Hardy Boyz out of WWE for too long.

Tonight in video game music

Fun fact: I actually saw this Bit Brigade set live when they came around the House of Blues in Anaheim. Now they're here at MAGFest. Here's Bit Brigade with F-Zero and Super Mario World.

That's it for the last Friday Evening Reading for February! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Hello, Meet Lola