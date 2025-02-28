Evening Reading - February 28, 2025

Hello, Shacknews. It's been nice to take a break from travel for a week, but now I'm back to bring you another round of news, memes, and entertainment! This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

Pokemon GO will kick off the season of Might and Mastery next week. Check out more details on the Pokemon GO website.

Would you believe that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is still getting DLC? Check out the upcoming DAIMA - Adventure Through The Demon Realm DLC, which will unfold in two parts. It's coming soon.

And check out the new content update for Zen Pinball World.

ACHIEVING MY DREAMS pic.twitter.com/KWwEOF4qjN — MARC REBILLET (@marcrebillet) February 28, 2025

Sometimes serenading one’s wife can lead to new frontiers. Right @MichelleBeisner ??? pic.twitter.com/y0CerukMW9 — Joe Buck (@Buck) February 28, 2025

Games Done Quick is taking time to support the larger speedrunning community. Here's a restream of SpeeDons 2025, a French speedrunning marathon raising funds for Medecins du Monde.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

The Inside the NBA crew goes nuts with donuts.

Even as part of TNA Wrestling, you can't ever keep the Hardy Boyz out of WWE for too long.

Fun fact: I actually saw this Bit Brigade set live when they came around the House of Blues in Anaheim. Now they're here at MAGFest. Here's Bit Brigade with F-Zero and Super Mario World.

That's it for the last Friday Evening Reading for February!