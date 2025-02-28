Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will get a second open beta following feedback Details, times, and dates are being finalized as SNK works to improve its online features for the next test ahead of the April 2025 launch.

The Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves open beta was an enlightening experience earlier this February, but it’s one that will have SNK trying to see if it can sort out further issues before launch in April. The group has announced that a second open beta test is being finalized. With it, the team will continue to fine-tune the matchmaking and UI to create a better experience following player feedback.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves lead producer Yasuyuki Oda shared details about the upcoming second open beta for the game via his personal social media. There, he shared that the official announcement was still in the works and important information such as date and time would be revealed then.

The first Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves open beta test wasn’t terrible, but it did leave some things to be desired. Those who watched our livestream of the beta or played it themselves probably noticed the numerous times we were shot back to the start of the game following a network error. The UI on several of the main screens has also seen complaints for being difficult to navigate.

With a second open beta test in the works, the developers on Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves are assuredly working to ensure that Day 1 of the game will be as clean as can be. As we await details on the next beta, stay tuned to the City of the Wolves tag for further news and updates.