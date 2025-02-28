Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 28: Indiana Jones and the great sale

Get out your whip and prepare for adventure, because it's time to journey with Indiana Jones. The late 2024 blockbuster from Bethesda and MachineGames has been out for a few months, so if you've been patient this long, you've been rewarded with its first major discount. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is now on sale over on Steam.

You know what else is on sale on Steam? The best of Ubisoft, which includes Star Wars Outlaws, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and both of the newer Prince of Persia games, which includes the Steam-exclusive The Rogue Prince of Persia. Also, the best of Annapurna Interactive is on sale, which includes Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, Stray, and many more.

Elsewhere, go check out Battle.net, because some of Blizzard's biggest games are celebrating major updates. That includes World of Warcraft, which just launched a big mid-year update. If you want to get into WoW, The War Within is being offered at a rare discount, so dive in.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code FEB15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of February, you'll receive Immortals of Aveum, Trepang2, Total War: Pharoah Dynasties, Fabledom, Griftlands, Tales & Tactics, Naheulbeuk's Dungeon Master, and My Little Universe. These activate on Steam. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $7 or more to get For The King Deluxe Edition, Cat Quest 2, and Tribes of Midgard. Pay $10 or more to also receive Across the Obelisk, Trine 4, and Risk of Rain Returns. These activate on Steam.

Pay $20 or more to get Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Capcom Arcade Stadium, Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium, and Ultra Street Fighter 4. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get House Flipper (w/Party Furniture Pack) and Train Station Renovation + Germany DLC. Pay $10 to also receive the House Flipper Garden DLC, The Tenants + Pets DLC, Building Simulator + Building Simulator VR, and Hairdresser Simulator + Long Hair DLC. Pay $15 or more to also receive the House Flipper Pets DLC, Chornobyl Liquidators + Supporter Pack DLC, and Train Yard Builder. These activate on Steam.

Pay $12 or more to get Ash of Gods: The Way and Death Roads: Tournament. Pay $16 or more to also receive Backpack Hero and Hadean Tactics. Pay $20 or more to also receive Fights in Tight Spaces Complete Edition and Hellcard. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get Innchanted, Illuminaria, Princess Farmer, Super Space Club, Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance, Aerial_Knight's Never Yield, Elemental Survivors, Skator Gator 3D, Skator Gator, and On The Peril of Parrots. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft

Steam

