Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 28: Indiana Jones and the great sale

Get out your whip and prepare for adventure, because it's time to journey with Indiana Jones. The late 2024 blockbuster from Bethesda and MachineGames has been out for a few months, so if you've been patient this long, you've been rewarded with its first major discount. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is now on sale over on Steam.
You know what else is on sale on Steam? The best of Ubisoft, which includes Star Wars Outlaws, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and both of the newer Prince of Persia games, which includes the Steam-exclusive The Rogue Prince of Persia. Also, the best of Annapurna Interactive is on sale, which includes Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, Stray, and many more.
Elsewhere, go check out Battle.net, because some of Blizzard's biggest games are celebrating major updates. That includes World of Warcraft, which just launched a big mid-year update. If you want to get into WoW, The War Within is being offered at a rare discount, so dive in.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- World of Warcraft: The War Within - $29.99 (40% off)
- Diablo 4 Expansion Bundle - $41.99 (40% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Vault Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- Diablo 2 Resurrected - $13.19 (67% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Mages of Mystralia - FREE until 3/6
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Eastern Exorcist - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/5)
- Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/5)
- Super Meat Boy Forever - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/5)
- AK-xolotl: Together - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/12)
- Redemption Reapers - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/2)
- Sands of Aura - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/9)
- LEGO Horizon Adventures - $39.59 (34% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $29.99 (25% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed - $5.99 (85% off)
Fanatical
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $34.98 (22% off)
- Silent Hill 2 [Steam] - $52.49 (25% off)
- Castlevania Dominus Collection [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Kollection [Steam] - $32.84 (64% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $14.69 (27% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [Steam] - $11.54 (84% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition [Steam] - $5.09 (92% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection [Steam] - $7.49 (88% off)
Gamebillet
- Planet Coaster 2 [Steam] - $39.49 (21% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Farming Simulator 25 [Steam] - $37.29 (25% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- TopSpin 2K25 [Steam] - $18.49 (69% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $13.89 (77% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $26.89 (33% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $44.89 (47% off)
- Human: Fall Flat [Steam] - $4.68 (77% off)
Gamersgate
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 [Steam] - $44.15 (26% off)
- Starship Troopers Extermination [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- NBA 2K25 [Steam] - $23.10 (67% off)
- Dungeons of Hinterberg [Steam] - $13.04 (57% off)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden [Steam] - $25.29 (49% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $9.00 (85% off)
- A Plague Tale Bundle [Steam] - $25.76 (63% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $19.37 (87% off)
GamesPlanet
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Horizon Adventures [Steam] - $36.99 (38% off)
- Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition [Ubisoft] - $64.99 (41% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora [Ubisoft] - $21.00 (70% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 [Steam] - $36.61 (48% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Jagged Alliance 3 [Steam] - $17.99 (60% off)
- Prince of Persia (2008) [Ubisoft] - $1.96 (80% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Doom + Doom 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- The Outer Worlds - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/5)
- GRIP - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/19)
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/2)
- Yes, Your Grace - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/2)
- BioShock 2 Remastered - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/9)
- The Talos Principle Gold Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/6)
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/7)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- Anger Foot - $14.99 (40% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $19.99 (60% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $12.49 (50% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $23.99 (40% off)
- Alpha Protocol - $14.99 (25% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords - $3.49 (65% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code FEB15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.
- LEGO Horizon Adventures [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Ready or Not [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $7.04 (65% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $18.00 (55% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 [Steam] - $4.68 (84% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of February, you'll receive Immortals of Aveum, Trepang2, Total War: Pharoah Dynasties, Fabledom, Griftlands, Tales & Tactics, Naheulbeuk's Dungeon Master, and My Little Universe. These activate on Steam. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $7 or more to get For The King Deluxe Edition, Cat Quest 2, and Tribes of Midgard. Pay $10 or more to also receive Across the Obelisk, Trine 4, and Risk of Rain Returns. These activate on Steam.
Pay $20 or more to get Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Capcom Arcade Stadium, Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium, and Ultra Street Fighter 4. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get House Flipper (w/Party Furniture Pack) and Train Station Renovation + Germany DLC. Pay $10 to also receive the House Flipper Garden DLC, The Tenants + Pets DLC, Building Simulator + Building Simulator VR, and Hairdresser Simulator + Long Hair DLC. Pay $15 or more to also receive the House Flipper Pets DLC, Chornobyl Liquidators + Supporter Pack DLC, and Train Yard Builder. These activate on Steam.
Pay $12 or more to get Ash of Gods: The Way and Death Roads: Tournament. Pay $16 or more to also receive Backpack Hero and Hadean Tactics. Pay $20 or more to also receive Fights in Tight Spaces Complete Edition and Hellcard. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get Innchanted, Illuminaria, Princess Farmer, Super Space Club, Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance, Aerial_Knight's Never Yield, Elemental Survivors, Skator Gator 3D, Skator Gator, and On The Peril of Parrots. These activate on Steam.
- Adventure Awaits Sale
- Neva [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Cocoon [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Pacific Drive [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Cryptmaster [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Stray [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- V Rising [Steam] - $24.49 (30% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Adventure Awaits Sale.
Ubisoft
- Star Wars Outlaws - $34.99 (50% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $23.10 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $20.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $28.00 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $15.00 (75% off)
- Riders Republic - $10.00 (75% off)
Steam
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - $55.99 (20% off)
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind - $27.99 (20% off)
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Star Wars Outlaws - $34.99 (50% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Rogue Prince of Persia [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $23.09 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $19.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $3.99 (80% off)
- More from the Steam Ubisoft Publisher Sale.
- Annapurna Interactive Publisher Sale
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes - $18.74 (25% off)
- Open Roads - $13.99 (30% off)
- Flock - $15.99 (20% off)
- Cocoon - $14.99 (40% off)
- Stray - $17.99 (40% off)
- Thirsty Suitors - $19.79 (34% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- More from the Steam Annapurna Interactive Publisher Sale.
- Lies of P - $35.99 (40% off)
- Ready or Not - $29.99 (40% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria - $14.99 (40% off)
- Viewfinder - $12.49 (50% off)
- Venba - $7.49 (50% off)
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising - $19.49 (61% off)
- Wayfinder - $12.49 (50% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $5.99 (70% off)
- Fights in Tight Spaces - $4.99 (80% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $8.99 (55% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $3.00 (73% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $3.00 (73% off)
- Into the Breach + FTL: Faster Than Light - $6.07 (55% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 28: Indiana Jones and the great sale