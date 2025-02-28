New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Pokemon TCG Pocket has reached 100 million downloads worldwide

Pokemon's premiere digital card game battler and trader celebrated the launch of its Triumphant Light expansion during this week's Pokemon Presents.
TJ Denzer
Image via The Pokemon Company
1

It was a big week for Pokemon and that includes the group’s digital card trader and battler, Pokemon TCG Pocket. The Pokemon Company has announced that TCG Pocket has amassed over 100 million downloads since its launch. This comes ahead of its latest expansion, Triumphant Light, which came to the game today.

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s 100 million download milestone was shared via the game’s social media as part of Pokemon Day:

Having launched just a handful of months ago in October 2024, Pokemon TCG Pocket has enjoyed massive popularity worldwide in a short time. Only three months ago, the game had crossed 10 million downloads. To pick up 90 million more in such a short time speaks highly of the viral and community nature of the game, which we noted in our Shacknews review, for better and for worse.

With no sign of stopping and a new expansion out as of the Pokemon Presents February 2025 presentation, stay tuned for more updates on Pokemon TCG Pocket as they drop, right here at Shacknews.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

