Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 28: Horizon sale

PlayStation is taking a step back and looking at just how far along the Horizon series has come. Aloy's first adventure broke out, she had another one, she had one in virtual reality, she had one in LEGO, and she circled all the back around and embarked on a remastered version of her original journey. The full Horizon franchise is on sale across PlayStation all weekend. If you don't own a PlayStation 5, that's ok. The Nintendo Switch version of LEGO Horizon Adventures is also on sale.

Over on Xbox, a slew of hits are on sale and that includes a first-time discount on Indiana Jones and the Great Circle! If you missed any of last year's best games, check out this sale.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Xbox

If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.

Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.

Nintendo Switch

