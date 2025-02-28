Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 28: Horizon sale

PlayStation is taking a step back and looking at just how far along the Horizon series has come. Aloy's first adventure broke out, she had another one, she had one in virtual reality, she had one in LEGO, and she circled all the back around and embarked on a remastered version of her original journey. The full Horizon franchise is on sale across PlayStation all weekend. If you don't own a PlayStation 5, that's ok. The Nintendo Switch version of LEGO Horizon Adventures is also on sale.
Over on Xbox, a slew of hits are on sale and that includes a first-time discount on Indiana Jones and the Great Circle! If you missed any of last year's best games, check out this sale.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered - $39.99 (20% off)
- LEGO Horizon Adventures - $39.59 (34% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - $39.59 (34% off)
- Horizon Call of the Mountain [PSVR2] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Weekend Offer
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 - $52.49 (25% off)
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed - $38.99 (35% off)
- Payday 3 Year 1 Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Lies of P - $35.99 (40% off)
- TopSpin 2K25 - $23.09 (67% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $8.99 (85% off)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake - $9.99 (50% off)
- Grounded - $23.99 (40% off)
- System Shock - $15.99 (60% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $12.49 (50% off)
- Firewatch - $2.99 (85% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour - $1.99 (90% off)
- More from the PlayStation Weekend Offer.
- Dealmania
- The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered - $39.99 (20% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 - $29.39 (58% off)
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure Deluxe Edition - $40.19 (33% off)
- Sonic X Shadow Generations - $37.49 (25% off)
- Persona 3 Reload - $34.99 (50% off)
- The Thing Remastered - $23.99 (20% off)
- Tekken 8 Deluxe - $69.99 (30% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $29.99 (25% off)
- Unicorn Overlord - $29.99 (50% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game - $19.99 (50% off)
- Remnant 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy + Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions - $29.99 (70% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 - $11.99 (60% off)
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising - $19.49 (61% off)
- Hades - $9.99 (60% off)
- Thank Goodness You're Here - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Wayfinder - $17.49 (30% off)
- Shadow of the Colossus - $9.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package - $39.99 (60% off)
- Wreckfest - $15.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Dealmania Sale.
- Extended Play
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - $19.79 (67% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $19.99 (60% off)
- Goat Simulator 3: Multiversal Traveler's Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dead Island 2 Ultimate Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 Complete Edition - $32.99 (70% off)
- Trailmakers - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter - $11.99 (40% off)
- Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night + Rondo of Blood - $3.99 (80% off)
- More from the PlayStation Extended Play Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Payday 3 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- High on Life - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game - $32.49 (35% off)
- A Plague Tale Bundle - $27.99 (65% off)
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle - $8.99 (80% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- #ICYMI: Hits You Can't Miss
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - $55.99 (20% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Vault Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- Diablo 4 - $27.49 (45% off)
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard - $41.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition - $54.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Gold Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- Planet Coaster 2 - $39.99 (20% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - $34.99 (50% off)
- EA SPORTS College Football 25 - $20.99 (70% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 25 - $27.99 (60% off)
- Animal Well - $19.99 (20% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Plucky Squire - $22.49 (25% off)
- Neva - $15.99 (20% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Legendary Edition - $38.49 (65% off)
- More from the Xbox #ICYMI: Hits You Can't Miss Sale.
- Plaion Publisher Sale
- Uncharted Deluxe WBC Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- Payday 3: Year 1 Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Dead Island 2 Ultimate Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- System Shock - $15.99 (60% off)
- Akimbot - $11.99 (40% off)
- Agents of Mayhem: Total Mayhem Bundle - $1.49 (95% off)
- Metro Saga Bundle - $8.99 (85% off)
- More from the Xbox Plaion Publisher Sale.
- Anime Month
- Sand Land - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Legendary Edition - $23.99 (80% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Special Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Digital Deluxe Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town - $5.99 (85% off)
- More from the Xbox Anime Month Sale.
Nintendo Switch
- LEGO Horizon Adventures - $39.99 (33% off)
- Sonic X Shadow Generations - $37.49 (25% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $29.99 (25% off)
- Bethesda Publisher Sale
- Doom + Doom 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- Quake + Quake 2 Enhanced Bundle - $5.99 (60% off)
- More from the Nintendo Bethesda Publisher Sale.
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game - $31.99 (20% off)
- Fitness Boxing feat. HATSUNE MIKU - $34.99 (30% off)
- NBA 2K25 - $14.99 (75% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 25 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Monster Jam Showdown - $24.99 (50% off)
- Monopoly 2024 - $20.09 (33% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $12.49 (50% off)
- Lumines Remastered - $4.49 (70% off)
- BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle Special Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
