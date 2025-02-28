What is the release date of Temple in Warframe? Temple wants to take you to church.

The next addition to Warframe's lineup is Temple, and he brings some serious stage presence to the game. While this new Frame is not Warframe's first music-focused warmachine, that honor goes to Octavia, it is more than capable of taking center stage and bringing the noise. Temple will be the 60th unique Warframe added to the game, which is quite the moment.

Source: Digital Extremes

Temple will be available in Warframe on March 19 and will be added as part of the Techrot Encore update. Techrot Encore will build upon Warframe: 1999, adding a lot of really interesting new content like the Technocyte Coda, new versions of classic missions, and even new Protoframes.

Temple has a very fun, old-school rock theme as music meets pyrotechnics in his kit. They can send waves of heat enemies, summon Techrot Subwoofer minions, use damaging jets of flame, and also has an exalted weapon that is a guitar called Lizzie that can fire projectiles and act as a flamethrower.

Passive - Backbeat: Play abilities in sync with the Backbeat metronome to invigorate ability effects while increasing Ability Efficiency by 50%.

Play abilities in sync with the Backbeat metronome to invigorate ability effects while increasing Ability Efficiency by 50%. Ability 1 - Pyrotechnics: Blast targeted enemies with pillars of fire.

Blast targeted enemies with pillars of fire. Ability 2 - Overdrive: Drive loudspeakers into epic distortion to create a damaging wave of Heat while also increasing vulnerability to Critical Chance.

Drive loudspeakers into epic distortion to create a damaging wave of Heat while also increasing vulnerability to Critical Chance. Ability 3 - Ripper’s Wail: Rip on the guitar to make Temple briefly invulnerable while healing them. Ally’s weapons are lit-up with extra Heat Damage.

Rip on the guitar to make Temple briefly invulnerable while healing them. Ally’s weapons are lit-up with extra Heat Damage. Ability 4 - Exalted Solo: Set Lizzie aflame and torch enemies with Heat. While aimed, Lizzie blasts enemies with thunderous elemental sound waves, use ability controls to change the Elemental Damage type.

Temple has actually been waiting off-stage for some time and was initially developed in 2018, with the introduction of On-Lyne and the Technocyte Coda being the perfect time to fully develop him and add the music-themed Frame to the game.

