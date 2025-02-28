GTA Online: Oscar Guzman Flies Again content update launches in early March 2025 Players will take to the skies with a new hangar base of operations, a collection of new vehicles, and new story missions to explore.

The latest content update for Grand Theft Auto Online is set to come out next week at the beginning of March. Oscar Guzman Flies Again is an airborne doozy of an update that features a new base of operations, a collection of ground and air vehicles, and new story missions featuring Oscar Guzman, who you may remember from your time with Trevor Phillips Enterprises.

Rockstar Games announced the details and release date of the GTA Online: Oscar Guzman Flies Again update in a Rockstar Wire post this week. This one is scheduled to launch in Grand Theft Auto Online on all available platforms. In this update’s story missions, players will reconnect with former Trevor Phillips associate Oscar Guzman as your wingman for weapons trafficking operations. He has a scheme that will make the both of you rich, provided you can dance your way around the Eberhard Munitions that has it out for you.

The McKenzie Field Hangar will serve as a new base of operations for you to run your aeronautic enterprises.

As far as content goes, this one will open the way for you to take over the McKenzie Field Hangar as a base of operations to store both aircraft and other vehicles. You’ll also get to collect and fly new aircraft such as the Western Duster 300-H plane, the Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule helicopter, and eventually the state-of-the-art Eberhard Titan 250 D gunship… If you’re bold enough to steal from a bristling arms manufacturer. For those that are more attuned to ground vehicles, the new Invetero Coquette D5 sports car will also be available to take to the streets in this update.

With the March 4 release date set for GTA Online’s Oscar Guzman Flies Again update, new content is right around the corner. Stay tuned to the Grand Theft Auto topic for more coverage and updates on this and the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6.