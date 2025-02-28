Monster Hunter Wilds hits 1 million PC players in less than a day Monster Hunter Wilds has launched and it hit the one million concurrent player mark on Steam immediately.

Capcom has officially launched Monster Hunter Wilds, and the gaming public was ready to go. The game has already soared past one million concurrent players in less than 24 hours after launch, on PC alone. That spells good tidings for Capcom’s latest entry in its popular monster-slaying series.

The early numbers for Monster Hunter Wilds’ PC stats could be seen on SteamDB. The game officially launched on February 28, 2025, today, but just about four hours after it had become available (around 2 a.m. PT / 5 a.m. ET), the game crossed the one million concurrent player mark on Steam. The game sits at over 1.3 million as of this writing and is still growing.

Source: SteamDB

Keep in mind, this doesn’t even factor in non-PC players of Monster Hunter Wilds. SteamDB can only factor the numbers of players playing through the PC client, but Monster Hunter Wilds also launched on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and those numbers are unreported in this instance. That said, Monster Hunter Wilds most certainly earned its flowers in review and has been one of the most hotly anticipated games of the early year.

With such a strong start, it will be fun to see how Monster Hunter Wilds grows now that it’s out. Stay tuned to the Monster Hunter Wilds topic for further updates and coverage on the game.