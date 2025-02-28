Skype is shutting down in May Microsoft is ending service for Skype nearly 14 years after acquiring the service.

Microsoft has announced that it will be shutting down Skype in May after 21 years of service. Users are being urged to switch to Microsoft Teams, which they can log into using their Skype credentials.

Skype services will end on May 5, 2025, Microsoft announced in a blog post. The company that acquired Skype for $8.5 billion in 2011 will fully transition to Microsoft team, and will allow users to log into Teams using their Skype credentials.

Skype was founded in 2003, became a hallmark of the aughts and early 2010s, and was a primary contributor to the popularization of video calling. After being supplanted by services like FaceTime and Zoom, Skype faded into obscurity over the years, despite the surge in popularity of video calling apps during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Skype users who don’t plan to migrate to teams can export their data before service officially ends. This data includes chats, contacts, and call history. For more updates on Microsoft and its suite of services and products, stick with us here on Shacknews.