New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Skype is shutting down in May

Microsoft is ending service for Skype nearly 14 years after acquiring the service.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Microsoft
1

Microsoft has announced that it will be shutting down Skype in May after 21 years of service. Users are being urged to switch to Microsoft Teams, which they can log into using their Skype credentials.

Skype services will end on May 5, 2025, Microsoft announced in a blog post. The company that acquired Skype for $8.5 billion in 2011 will fully transition to Microsoft team, and will allow users to log into Teams using their Skype credentials.

Skype was founded in 2003, became a hallmark of the aughts and early 2010s, and was a primary contributor to the popularization of video calling. After being supplanted by services like FaceTime and Zoom, Skype faded into obscurity over the years, despite the surge in popularity of video calling apps during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Skype users who don’t plan to migrate to teams can export their data before service officially ends. This data includes chats, contacts, and call history. For more updates on Microsoft and its suite of services and products, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola