New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Variety Hours @ Shacknews: Hunting monsters and getting wild

It's time to dive into Monster Hunter Wilds and see about knocking out a few of these side quests.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Welcome to the weekend, which means we’re due an episode of Variety Hours @ Shacknews. This time we’re heading into Capcom’s latest beast stalking game, Monster Hunter Wilds. Come by and say hello!

This Monster Hunter Wilds livestream is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on March 1, 2025 over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. As usual, we’ll be streaming for about two hours, during which time we’re going to knock out some of these optional quests.

Last week on VHS we clocked Black Myth: Wukong. We managed to beat the final boss without too much fuss and then tried out the New Game+ mode and dabbled in the gauntlet. What a terrific game that was – I’m glad it made my personal Top 10.

On the Monster Hunter Wilds front, as you can no doubt tell, I’ve been playing it for guides and so I’m quite deep into it. However, this stream will be as spoiler-free as possible. I’ll be sticking to early-game areas and focusing on early-game monsters.

While you’re chilling with me, remember to follow so you can see when we go live with our other incredible shows. We’ve got more Indie-licious coming up and expect to see me make my debut appearance on Pop! Goes the Culture! in the coming weeks. Want to support us? Link Amazon Prime to Twitch and give us that free monthly sub! Now let’s do some meal prep, sharpen our weapons, and get ready for the hunt.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola