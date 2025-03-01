Variety Hours @ Shacknews: Hunting monsters and getting wild It's time to dive into Monster Hunter Wilds and see about knocking out a few of these side quests.

Welcome to the weekend, which means we’re due an episode of Variety Hours @ Shacknews. This time we’re heading into Capcom’s latest beast stalking game, Monster Hunter Wilds. Come by and say hello!

This Monster Hunter Wilds livestream is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on March 1, 2025 over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. As usual, we’ll be streaming for about two hours, during which time we’re going to knock out some of these optional quests.

Last week on VHS we clocked Black Myth: Wukong. We managed to beat the final boss without too much fuss and then tried out the New Game+ mode and dabbled in the gauntlet. What a terrific game that was – I’m glad it made my personal Top 10.

On the Monster Hunter Wilds front, as you can no doubt tell, I’ve been playing it for guides and so I’m quite deep into it. However, this stream will be as spoiler-free as possible. I’ll be sticking to early-game areas and focusing on early-game monsters.

While you’re chilling with me, remember to follow so you can see when we go live with our other incredible shows. We’ve got more Indie-licious coming up and expect to see me make my debut appearance on Pop! Goes the Culture! in the coming weeks. Want to support us? Link Amazon Prime to Twitch and give us that free monthly sub! Now let’s do some meal prep, sharpen our weapons, and get ready for the hunt.