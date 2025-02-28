What are Active Events in Monster Hunter Wilds? Active Events is a special system in Monster Hunter Wilds that dynamically changes what's happening in an environment.

Monster Hunter Wilds is a living, breathing world which means it has ever-shifting weather and events. These appear in-game as Active Events, which indicate what sort of experience you’re going to have when you visit a location. Here’s what you need to know about Active Events, what they mean, and how you should prepare.

Active Events are modifiers for a specific region or locale in Monster Hunter Wilds. These are listed in the Environment Overview on the world map when inspecting a location. The description indicates changes to the region that you will need to plan for, such as heat increasing which requires a Cool Drink.

Check locale's Active Events in the Environment Overview tab. You may need to tab through a few pages to spot it as you progress through the game.

Source: Shacknews

These environmental changes give you a way to assess what is happening in an area. You might need to bring along a drink to help avoid stamina or health loss, or you might find an abundance of resources or monsters.

Now, while it’s always a good idea to enter an area prepared, these Active Events don’t tend to make an area completely impossible to deal with. For example, entering a cold area without a Hot Drink will result in your stamina being drained over time, which can be frustrating but won’t necessarily kill you. Similarly, a season of plenty in the Scarlet Forest will yield better Honey resources, which makes farming during these times great! Though trying to farm for Honey outside of this Active Event will obviously be less rewarding.

Active Events are a new way for players to get more out of their Monster Hunter Wilds experience. These events will have a direct impact on what you experience in an area, from agitated monsters and dangerous weather to better crop yields and changes to the environment. Always take a note of the Active Event, as it could affect how you want to approach the locale. Swing by our Monster Hunter Wilds page for more information and explanations of the game’s various mechanics.