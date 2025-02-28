New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

What are Active Events in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Active Events is a special system in Monster Hunter Wilds that dynamically changes what's happening in an environment.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Capcom
1

Monster Hunter Wilds is a living, breathing world which means it has ever-shifting weather and events. These appear in-game as Active Events, which indicate what sort of experience you’re going to have when you visit a location. Here’s what you need to know about Active Events, what they mean, and how you should prepare.

What are Active Events in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Active Events are modifiers for a specific region or locale in Monster Hunter Wilds. These are listed in the Environment Overview on the world map when inspecting a location. The description indicates changes to the region that you will need to plan for, such as heat increasing which requires a Cool Drink.

World Map showing an Active Event that requires Cool Drink
Check locale's Active Events in the Environment Overview tab. You may need to tab through a few pages to spot it as you progress through the game.
Source: Shacknews

These environmental changes give you a way to assess what is happening in an area. You might need to bring along a drink to help avoid stamina or health loss, or you might find an abundance of resources or monsters.

Now, while it’s always a good idea to enter an area prepared, these Active Events don’t tend to make an area completely impossible to deal with. For example, entering a cold area without a Hot Drink will result in your stamina being drained over time, which can be frustrating but won’t necessarily kill you. Similarly, a season of plenty in the Scarlet Forest will yield better Honey resources, which makes farming during these times great! Though trying to farm for Honey outside of this Active Event will obviously be less rewarding.

Active Events are a new way for players to get more out of their Monster Hunter Wilds experience. These events will have a direct impact on what you experience in an area, from agitated monsters and dangerous weather to better crop yields and changes to the environment. Always take a note of the Active Event, as it could affect how you want to approach the locale. Swing by our Monster Hunter Wilds page for more information and explanations of the game’s various mechanics.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola