How to get Armor Spheres - Monster Hunter Wilds Where to get Armor Spheres so you can start upgrading your armor and gear in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Want to upgrade your armor? You’re going to need a lot of Armor Spheres. This valuable resource in Monster Hunter Wilds is unlocked in Chapter 2, but it’s not exactly enough to level up all of your gear to max, and even then, you’re going to want a way to craft more and farm more. Here’s how you can stock up on Armor Spheres.

Get more Armor Spheres

Armor Spheres are offered as rewards after a hunt and can be crafted using resources. You can start crafting Armor Spheres after you reach the Oilwell Basin and the Smelting Foundry becomes available after completing Chapter 3-1: Born from the Flame. Here you can speak with Roqul and use monster materials to smelt Armor Spheres of varying quality as you unlock access to them throughout the campaign.

Find the Smelting Foundry in the Oilwell Basin to craft Armor Spheres.

For example, by Chapter 4, you will be able to smelt Amor Sphere+, which requires 50 points of materials. As you can see in the image, each monster piece is worth a different amount. The earlier monsters aren’t valuable, while late-game and High Rank monsters and their rarer parts are extremely valuable.

Use unwanted monster material to craft Armor Spheres of varying quality.

You will also get Armor Sphere periodically by simply playing the game. They drop as rewards after a hunt in the rewards screen, so keep an eye out for them. You’ll be using Armor Spheres to upgrade armor as you progress through the game, though it’s a good idea to save some for when you forge High Rank armor and begin hunting the High Rank monsters.

Armor Sphere are used to upgrade armor in Monster Hunter Wilds, making them a vital resource for players. The good news is that you can earn them and craft them! Keep your stocks healthy and you should be able to upgrade any gear you want as you face down bigger and tougher monsters. Read over our Monster Hunter Wilds page for more help.