How to survive Jin Dahaad's blast attack - Monster Hunter Wilds Jin Dahaad's massive blast attack will one-hit hunters that don't know how to avoid it.

Jin Dahaad is one of the more advanced monsters players will face in Monster Hunter Wilds. This beast has a huge blast that sends fire through its entire arena. If you don’t avoid Jin Dahaad’s explosion, you will get instantly carted. There’s a trick to avoiding the attack, but it can be easy to miss.

How to survive Jin Dahaad’s blast

During Chapter 3-2: Nothing Frozen, Nothing Gained, players will fight the mighty Jin Dahaad that has a tremendous blast attack. This explosion will one-hit you, even if you’re on the other side of the arena. To survive Jin Dahaad’s attack, pull down the floating rocks and use the rubble as a barrier.

Use the hanging rubble to survive the blast. Pull it down and hide behind it!

Source: Shacknews

When you see Jin Dahaad create a little nest and start charging, instantly look up to find a rock to pull down. Aim at it and use your Stinger to wrench the rocks to the ground. When it lands, stand behind the rock so that it is between you and Jin Dahaad. If done correctly, the blast will hit the rock and sweep past you.

This tip actually appears on-screen if you die from the blast, but it can be easy to miss if you’re distracted. It’s also worth noting that these floating rocks can be brought down on top of Jin Dahaad, dealing massive damage. Just make sure you don’t use them all before it does the blast attack.

Once you know how to survive Jin Dahaad’s blast, the next challenge is beating it. Pop an SOS Flare if you’re struggling or get some friends to jump in to help beat this monster to a pulp. You’ll find more hunting tips over on our Monster Hunter Wilds topic page.