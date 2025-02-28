How to unlock Hunter Rank & HR Points - Monster Hunter Wilds Learn when you can start manually increasing your Hunter Rank by earning HR Points in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Your Hunter Rank will slowly increase as you play Monster Hunter Wilds, but unlocking it fully and earning HR Points will be the focus for a lot of players. With Hunter Rank unlocked, quests you complete will have an immediate impact on your rank, granting you access to even more content.

How to unlock Hunter Rank & HR Points

Hunter Rank unlocks after completing Chapter 4-1: New Ecosystems. After you complete this mission, Hunter Ranks will become fully available, allowing you to level it up as much as you want by completing quests. Similarly, at this point you can start earning Hunter Rank Points.



Before Chapter 4-1, your Hunter Rank will be tied to campaign progression. Any hunts you go on will not increase your HR at all, it will only increase after you complete a story-specific quest.

However, once you finish Chapter 4-1, you will receive a lump payment of any extra Hunter Rank Points you earned during the campaign. If you complete a dozen hunts outside of campaign missions, when you finish this chapter you might see your Hunter Rank increase several levels, so your efforts won’t be for nothing. For example, my Hunter Rank increased about two bonus levels while Bill Lavoy’s level increased by about five (he did more side questing and hunts than I did prior to completing Chapter 4-1).

So what should you do: focus on the campaign or complete other quests? It comes down to what you need. If you’re finding the campaign quests too tough and keep fainting, you might need to spend time farming materials to craft better gear or upgrade your armor. If you’re able to get through the fights, just focus on reaching Chapter 4-1 and worry about your Hunter Rank afterwards.

Unlocking Hunter Rank in Monster Hunter Wilds is offered shortly after the credits play. But there are still a few chapters left, so you’ll need to keep earning HR Points to increase your rank so you can partake in those story missions. For more on Capcom’s hit game, check out our Monster Hunter Wilds page.