Are there Tempered Monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds? Long-time players want to know if Tempered Monsters are making a comeback in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Tempered Monsters are a long-standing threat in Monster Hunter games and veterans want to know if they’re coming back with Wilds. Whether they are or are not coming back, the following guide contains spoilers, so tread carefully, hunter.

Are Tempered Monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Yes, Tempered Monsters are back in Monster Hunter Wilds. Tempered Monsters will start appearing during Chapter 4-3: Wyvern Sparks and Rose Thorns. This is right at the end of Chapter 4 and after the credits roll for the campaign. Take a look at our Chapters guide to see how many missions you need to complete to finish the campaign.

The arrival of Tempered Monsters will also usher in new Decorations and Artian Weapons for players to weave into their builds. These present new avenues for loadout management and gear for you to focus on as you track down Wilds’ most dangerous threats.

Until you start facing Tempered Monsters, focus on the problems in front of you. You’ll want to stock up on Armor Spheres, though, as you’ll need some decent gear to tackle this threat. For more help with the many systems on offer, head over to our Monster Hunter Wilds page.