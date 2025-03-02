New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Are there Tempered Monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Long-time players want to know if Tempered Monsters are making a comeback in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Capcom
1

Tempered Monsters are a long-standing threat in Monster Hunter games and veterans want to know if they’re coming back with Wilds. Whether they are or are not coming back, the following guide contains spoilers, so tread carefully, hunter.

The handler from Monster Hunter Wilds with text that says SPOILERS

Are Tempered Monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Yes, Tempered Monsters are back in Monster Hunter Wilds. Tempered Monsters will start appearing during Chapter 4-3: Wyvern Sparks and Rose Thorns. This is right at the end of Chapter 4 and after the credits roll for the campaign. Take a look at our Chapters guide to see how many missions you need to complete to finish the campaign.

The arrival of Tempered Monsters will also usher in new Decorations and Artian Weapons for players to weave into their builds. These present new avenues for loadout management and gear for you to focus on as you track down Wilds’ most dangerous threats.

Until you start facing Tempered Monsters, focus on the problems in front of you. You’ll want to stock up on Armor Spheres, though, as you’ll need some decent gear to tackle this threat. For more help with the many systems on offer, head over to our Monster Hunter Wilds page.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola