How to craft traps - Monster Hunter Wilds Craft Shock Traps and Pitfall Traps so you can start capturing monsters in Wilds.

If you want to capture monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds, you better know how to craft traps. There are two different types of traps in the game, and they both require different resources to craft them. Here are the recipes for making traps and where to find some of the materials.

How to craft traps

There are two types of traps you can craft in Monster Hunter Wilds: Shock Traps and Pitfall Traps. Both of these require Trap Tools to make as well as unique resources for both. Here is what you need:

Shock Traps: Trap Tool and Thunderbug Capacitor

Pitfall Traps: Trap Tool and Net (Ivy + Spider Web)

Shock Traps and Pitfall Traps are the two types of traps you can craft in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Source: Shacknews

Shock Traps are the easiest to make but they aren’t able to capture some of the much larger monsters. Pitfall Traps can trap anything, though as you can see, they require more resources. Firstly, you will need a lot of Trap Tools, which you can purchase from the Provisions Stockpile vendor for 100 zenny. Look for the icon of the white herb to locate the Provisions Stockpile vendor in any main base (not a pop-up camp).

Thunderbug Capacitors are acquired from Thunderbugs you collect while out in the field. These bugs first appear in the Windward Plains, meaning you should be able to craft Shock Traps fairly early. Look for the vibrant yellow bugs around Area 1 in the Plains.

Nets are crafted using Ivy and Spider Web. Ivy first appears in the Plains but you won’t find Spider Web until you reach the Scarlet Forest, which has a decent supply of both. You can find Ivy in Area 5, 8, 10, 14, and 18 and Spider Web in Area 3 and 18 in the Forest.

You can only have two Trap Tools and one of each trap type in your Item Pouch. Try to keep some Thunderbug Capacitors and Net in your Item Pouch in case you need to make another trap while on a hunt. There’s nothing worse than having a trap get destroyed or the monster walk away from it and not having a backup.

After you get comfortable crafting traps and keeping resources on you, try setting these traps to be auto-crafted. This will automatically craft a trap if you pick up the resources. Stop by our Monster Hunter Wilds page for more help with this dense game.