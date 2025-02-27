Evening Reading - February 27, 2025

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Whenever I think I am going to bed early...

It's either competitive German Forklift Driving or Late Night Sumo Wrestling that will keep me up.

Dad joke overload

Some of those were okay.

Glitch is very excited about Chikorita being one of the starter Pokemon in Z-A

Happy #PokemonDay to me and all the Chikorita fans :] pic.twitter.com/CKMBLXzWUf — Glitch (@GlitchxCity) February 27, 2025

She even came back to Twitter to celebrate.

Happy Pokémon Day to all who celebrate 😈🫡 #PokemonDay pic.twitter.com/rqsrxYXTZm — Jamaal Williams (@jswaggdaddy) February 27, 2025

Hatsune Miku x McDonald's Japan

Forget Fortnite and Rocket League, I want to try these fries.

Remember when the Chicago Bulls were good?

Chicago Bulls Introduction during the 1997 NBA Finals Game 6 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mbVFQ66lhb — Fastbreak Hoops (@FastbreakHoops5) February 25, 2025

1997? That was prime Michael Jordan.

What a cool painting!

Insane painting by Steven Novak 🤯 pic.twitter.com/g2sC6mF0Yl — Interesting As Fuck (@interesting_aIl) February 25, 2025

Immersive art is really something else.

Plasma Cannons?

Guy builds a plasma cannon out of 2 water jugs pic.twitter.com/ZLoMK165Lz — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) February 25, 2025

In this economy?

Kendrick Lamar Korner

The mashups will continue until morale improves.

“Kendrick is not that good of a kid” 😂



- @gmalone pic.twitter.com/urkfjQtm13 — kendrick Lyrics (@WordFromKdot) February 24, 2025

Kendrick is mean, according to his own friends.

NIce TDE Cypher.

Mexican icon "Marco Antonio Solís did the Not Like Us trend during a show in Argentina" pic.twitter.com/sbw6tH74ND — LOVE (@LoveIsback24) February 26, 2025

Mostaza al ritmo!

Playing Kendrick Lamar at the most unexpected places now😭



My Chemical Romance x Kendrick 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EqUAiVxx0Y — kendrick Lyrics (@WordFromKdot) February 26, 2025

Kdot popping up in all sorts of remixes.

Kendrick Lamar & Westside Gunn going 1v1 in a game of “Have You Ever” 😭💀pic.twitter.com/wCoSYZnKRm — Jah Talks Music (@JahTalksMusic) February 26, 2025

Have you ever canceled your Australian tour because you got bodied at the Super Bowl?

dead crowds at Aubrey’s shows going viral on TikTok ⚰️⚰️⚰️ pic.twitter.com/mUOBZcc1by — mymAAdfantasy 🐉 (@mymaadfantasy) February 26, 2025

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for February 27, 2025.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.