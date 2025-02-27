New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - February 27, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Whenever I think I am going to bed early...

It's either competitive German Forklift Driving or Late Night Sumo Wrestling that will keep me up. 

Dad joke overload

Some of those were okay.

Glitch is very excited about Chikorita being one of the starter Pokemon in Z-A

She even came back to Twitter to celebrate.

Hatsune Miku x McDonald's Japan

Forget Fortnite and Rocket League, I want to try these fries.

Remember when the Chicago Bulls were good?

1997? That was prime Michael Jordan. 

What a cool painting!

Immersive art is really something else.

Plasma Cannons?

In this economy?

Kendrick Lamar Korner

The mashups will continue until morale improves.

Kendrick is mean, according to his own friends.

NIce TDE Cypher.

Mostaza al ritmo!

Kdot popping up in all sorts of remixes.

Have you ever canceled your Australian tour because you got bodied at the Super Bowl?

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for February 27, 2025. Check out our game Bubbletron today to support our broader Shacknews efforts.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Hello, Meet Lola