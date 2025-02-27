Evening Reading - February 27, 2025

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Check out the final trailer for A Minecraft Movie. #MinecraftMovie #Minecraft #AMinecraftMovie pic.twitter.com/be07yupa43— Shacknews (@shacknews) February 27, 2025
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Whenever I think I am going to bed early...
February 27, 2025
It's either competitive German Forklift Driving or Late Night Sumo Wrestling that will keep me up.
Dad joke overload
😘😘😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/sWz2yYi3W9— David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) February 27, 2025
Some of those were okay.
Glitch is very excited about Chikorita being one of the starter Pokemon in Z-A
Happy #PokemonDay to me and all the Chikorita fans :] pic.twitter.com/CKMBLXzWUf— Glitch (@GlitchxCity) February 27, 2025
She even came back to Twitter to celebrate.
Happy Pokémon Day to all who celebrate 😈🫡 #PokemonDay pic.twitter.com/rqsrxYXTZm— Jamaal Williams (@jswaggdaddy) February 27, 2025
Hatsune Miku x McDonald's Japan
シャカろ？😸🍟🌈#ミクとシャカろ pic.twitter.com/eClpwzLfjE— マクドナルド (@McDonaldsJapan) February 26, 2025
Forget Fortnite and Rocket League, I want to try these fries.
シャカろ？😸🍟🌈#ミクとシャカろ pic.twitter.com/n4Q9rndbBU— マクドナルド (@McDonaldsJapan) February 25, 2025
Remember when the Chicago Bulls were good?
Chicago Bulls Introduction during the 1997 NBA Finals Game 6 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mbVFQ66lhb— Fastbreak Hoops (@FastbreakHoops5) February 25, 2025
1997? That was prime Michael Jordan.
What a cool painting!
Insane painting by Steven Novak 🤯 pic.twitter.com/g2sC6mF0Yl— Interesting As Fuck (@interesting_aIl) February 25, 2025
Immersive art is really something else.
Plasma Cannons?
Guy builds a plasma cannon out of 2 water jugs pic.twitter.com/ZLoMK165Lz— internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) February 25, 2025
In this economy?
Kendrick Lamar Korner
February 25, 2025
The mashups will continue until morale improves.
“Kendrick is not that good of a kid” 😂— kendrick Lyrics (@WordFromKdot) February 24, 2025
- @gmalone pic.twitter.com/urkfjQtm13
Kendrick is mean, according to his own friends.
Soul✨ pic.twitter.com/CDYDAdkV4n— J Michelle Michelle 🤖 (@Jmichelle555) February 22, 2025
NIce TDE Cypher.
Mexican icon "Marco Antonio Solís did the Not Like Us trend during a show in Argentina" pic.twitter.com/sbw6tH74ND— LOVE (@LoveIsback24) February 26, 2025
Mostaza al ritmo!
Playing Kendrick Lamar at the most unexpected places now😭— kendrick Lyrics (@WordFromKdot) February 26, 2025
My Chemical Romance x Kendrick 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EqUAiVxx0Y
Kdot popping up in all sorts of remixes.
Kendrick Lamar & Westside Gunn going 1v1 in a game of “Have You Ever” 😭💀pic.twitter.com/wCoSYZnKRm— Jah Talks Music (@JahTalksMusic) February 26, 2025
Have you ever canceled your Australian tour because you got bodied at the Super Bowl?
dead crowds at Aubrey’s shows going viral on TikTok ⚰️⚰️⚰️ pic.twitter.com/mUOBZcc1by— mymAAdfantasy 🐉 (@mymaadfantasy) February 26, 2025
